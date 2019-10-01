Design and Operation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
1st Edition
The Systems Engineering Vision for Industrial Application
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One: Theory and Concept
1. Technological changes in SOFCs and broader range of fuel cells
2. Thermodynamics and Energy Engineering
3. Mechanical Engineering of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems
4. Engineering the materials for solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems
5. Multi-scale modelling and optimization programming of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems
6. Synthesis, integration, and intensification of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems: The Process Systems Engineering perspective
7. Towards a systematic control design for solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems
8. Fault detection, loss prevention, hazard mitigation, and safe operation of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems.
Part Two: Economic and Environmental Perspectives for Potential Application Areas
9. Fuel variability and flexible operation solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems.
10. Renewable power generation utilizing solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems
11. The application of reversible solid oxide cells (ReSOCs) for energy storage
12. The mobile applications of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) in cars, trucks, locomotives, undersea vehicles, and aircrafts
13. The feasibility of SOFC stationary applications in the building sector of China and relevant progress
14. The application of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) for waste minimization
15. Design and operation of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) systems: Challenges and Future research directions.
Appendix: A pictorial tutorial on modelling a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) using COMSOL Multi-physics.
Glossary
Description
Design and Operation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: The Systems Engineering Vision for Industrial Application presents a comprehensive, critical and accessible review of the latest research in the field of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). As well as discussing the theoretical aspects of the field, the book explores a diverse range of power applications, such as hybrid power plants, polygeneration, distributed electricity generation, energy storage and waste management—all with a focus on modeling and computational skills. Dr. Sharifzadeh presents the associated risks and limitations throughout the discussion, providing a very complete and thorough analysis of SOFCs and their control and operation in power plants.
The first of its kind, this book will be of particular interest to energy engineers, industry experts and academic researchers in the energy, power and transportation industries, as well as those working and researching in the chemical, environmental and material sectors.
Key Features
- Closes the gap between various power engineering disciples by considering a diverse variety of applications and sectors
- Presents and reviews a variety of modeling techniques and considers regulations throughout
- Includes CFD modeling examples and process simulation and optimization programming guidance
Readership
Energy engineers and the power engineering community; systems/process engineers; mechanical engineers; academics & graduate students requiring SOFC modelling and computational skills & with an interest in developing new technologies; those working in the transportation/hybrid vehicle industry; materials engineers involved in power plant development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152539
About the Authors
Mahdi Sharifzadeh Author
Dr. Sharifzadeh is Lecturer in Energy Systems at the department of Electrical Engineering, University College London. Prior to that, he was a research associate at Centre for Process Systems Engineering, Imperial College London (Oct 2012-Aug 2017). He is an expert in the optimal design and operation of energy-efficient industrial processes, with a special focus on low carbon power generation, which is evidenced by solid academic background in Energy Systems Engineering, and 21 highly cited publications including a publication with detailed analysis of SOFC hybrid power plants. His research interests include the intersection of process design and control, with a focus on energy and environmental applications. He is furthermore very interested in the development of advanced optimization algorithms to address large-scale problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Energy Systems, Department of Electrical Engineering, University College London, UK