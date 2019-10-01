Design and Operation of Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: The Systems Engineering Vision for Industrial Application presents a comprehensive, critical and accessible review of the latest research in the field of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs). As well as discussing the theoretical aspects of the field, the book explores a diverse range of power applications, such as hybrid power plants, polygeneration, distributed electricity generation, energy storage and waste management—all with a focus on modeling and computational skills. Dr. Sharifzadeh presents the associated risks and limitations throughout the discussion, providing a very complete and thorough analysis of SOFCs and their control and operation in power plants.

The first of its kind, this book will be of particular interest to energy engineers, industry experts and academic researchers in the energy, power and transportation industries, as well as those working and researching in the chemical, environmental and material sectors.