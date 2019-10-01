Design and Operation of Human Locomotion Systems
1st Edition
Description
Design and Operation of Locomotion Systems examines recent advances in locomotion systems with multidisciplinary viewpoints, including mechanical design, biomechanics, control and computer science. In particular, the book addresses the specifications and requirements needed to achieve the proper design of locomotion systems. The book provides insights on the gait analysis of humans by considering image capture systems. It also studies human locomotion from a rehabilitation viewpoint and outlines the design and operation of exoskeletons, both for rehabilitation and human performance enhancement tasks. Additionally, the book content ranges from fundamental theory and mathematical formulations, to practical implementations and experimental testing procedures.
Key Features
- Written and contributed by leading experts in robotics and locomotion systems
- Addresses humanoid locomotion from both design and control viewpoints
- Discusses the design and control of multi-legged locomotion systems
Readership
Academics and researchers in areas such as mechanical design, biomechanics, control, and computer science
Table of Contents
1. Mechanism Design for Locomotion Systems
Carbone Giuseppe and Marco Ceccarelli, University of Cassino, Italy
2. Kinematics formulations for locomotion systems
Yukio Takeda, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan
3. Dynamic modelling and balancing
Mario Acevedo, Universidad Panamericana, Mexico
4. Human lower limb operation tracking via motion capture systems
Said Zeghloul, Universite de Poitiers, France
5. Motion ranges of Human upper limbs for rehabilitation purposes
Doina Pisla, TU Cluj-Napoca, Romania
6. Design and control of exoskeletons for limb replacement or performance enhancement
Aleksandar Rodic, Mihailo Pupin Institute, Serbia
7. Design of a human like locomotion for Humanoid Robots
Quiang Huang, IRI at Beijing Institute of Technology, China
8. Wearable sensors for locomotion
Zecca, Loughborough University, UK and Waseda University, Japan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128156599
About the Editor
Marco Ceccarelli
Marco Ceccarelli received his mechanical engineer degree cum laude at the University La Sapienza of Rome. At the same university he received a Ph.D. degree in Applied Mechanics. Dr. Ceccarelli has been a visiting scholar at Stanford University, and he has received a CNR-NATO annual grant as visiting professor at the Technical University of Valencia, Spain. He teaches courses on Mechanics of Machinery and Mechanisms, and Mechanics of Robots at Cassino University, and is Director of LARM, the Laboratory of Robotics and Mechatronics at the University of Cassino and South Latium. Since 2001 he has also been a Full Professor of Mechanics of Machinery and Mechanisms at Cassino University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Laboratory of Robotics and Mechatronics, University of Cassino and South Latium; Full Professor, Mechanics of Machinery and Mechanisms, University of Cassino and South Latium
Guiseppe Carbone
Giuseppe Carbone received his Ph.D. from the University of Cassino (Italy). He has carried out several periods of research abroad, including at Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany; at Humanoid Robotics Institute, Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan; at Beihang University, Beijing, China. His research interests cover aspects of Mechanics of Manipulation and Grasp, Mechanics of Robots, Engineering Design, and Mechanics of Machinery. He has been invited to deliver keynote speeches and seminars on his research activity at more than 20 international events. He has participated in more than 20 projects including “Thinkmotion” and “ERRIC” at the 7th European Framework and several projects with SMEs. He has been Unit Scientific Coordinator of the “MAGDRIVE” project at the 7th European Framework. He has done several consulting/technology transfer activities with companies such as FIAT, Sogin, Valeo, Italgasbeton, Geomeccanica, VideoColor, and LaserAid. Dr. Carbone is the author and/or co-author of nearly 300 papers that have been published in proceedings of well-known peer-reviewed international journals or conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Member, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Cassino and South Latium