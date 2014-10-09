Design and Manufacture of Pharmaceutical Tablets
1st Edition
Description
Design and Manufacture of Pharmaceutical Tablets offers real world solutions and outcomes of formulation and processing challenges of pharmaceutical tablets. This book includes numerous practical examples related to actual formulations that have been validated and marketed and covers important data in the areas of stability, dissolution, bioavailibity and processing. It provides important background and theoretical information on design and manufacturing and includes a full section dedicated to design experimental methodology and statistics. In addition, this book offers a a general discussion of excipients used in proper tablet design along with practical examples related to excipients. Drug development scientists in industry and academia, as well as students in the pharmaceutical sciences will greatly benefit from the practical knowledge and case examples provided throughout this book.
Key Features
- Incorporates important mathematical models and computational applications
- Includes unique content on central composite design and augmented simplex lattice
- Provides background on important design principles with emphasis on quality-based design (QBD) of pharmaceutical dosage forms
Readership
Drug formulation and manufacturing scientists in the pharmaceutical industry; academics and professors engaged in research or teaching on tablet design and manufacturing and graduate students in the pharmaceutical sciences taking courses in pharmaceutics
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- Chapter One: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1. General considerations [1, 2]
- 1.2. Particle sizes [3]
- 1.3. Excipients [4]
- 1.4. Equipment
- 1.5. Mixing of pharmaceutical powders [5]
- 1.6. Design of experiments [6–9]
- Chapter Two: Conventional-Release (CR) Tablets
- Abstract
- 2.1. Low-dose tablet by direct compression (DC)
- 2.2. High-dose tablet by direct compression
- 2.3. Low-solubility API, low-dose tablet by wet granulation (WG) [1]
- 2.4. Soluble API, low-dose tablet by wet granulation
- 2.5. Low-solubility API, high-dose tablet by wet granulation
- 2.6. Soluble API, high-dose tablet by wet granulation [2]
- Chapter Three: Slow-Release (SR) Tablets
- Abstract
- 3.1. Slow-release tablet using a lipophilic release control agent
- 3.2. Slow-release tablet using Eudragit and Methocel as release control agents
- 3.3. Slow-release tablet using a mixture of Methocels as release control agent [1]
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 68
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 9th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021873
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128021828
About the Author
Reynir Eyjolfsson
Dr. Eyjolfsson entered pharmacy in 1959, having studied at the University of Iceland and then at the Pharmaceutical University of Denmark, Copenhagen 1961-1964 (MsPharm 1964). Dr. Eyjolfsson earned a Ph.D. in the chemistry of natural product from same university in 1968. He moved to Iceland in 1971 and has worked with drug formulation science at Pharmaco, Delta, Actavis until 2010. Dr. Eyjolfsson is an author of approximately 30 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals mainly on phytochemistry and pharmaceutics. He has designed many different dosage forms but mostly conventional tablets and slow release tablets.
Affiliations and Expertise
M.Sc.Pharm, PhD. Retired; previously drug formulation scientist and drug development manager, Actavis, Harnarfjordur, Iceland
Reviews
"...it would be of most benefit to persons with a solid grounding in the theory of pharmaceutical development who are starting to work in the area of solid dosage form design." --The Pharmaceutical Journal, January 2015