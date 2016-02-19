Design and Manufacture of Composite Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730519, 9781845698560

Design and Manufacture of Composite Structures

1st Edition

Authors: G C Eckold
eBook ISBN: 9781845698560
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730519
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Materials and properties; Mechanics of material behaviour; Beams, plates and shells; Aspects of design; Manufacture; Metal and ceramic matrix composites; Examples of composites applications.

Description

A practical book of value to those in the automotive, chemical, aerospace and offshore industries. Case studies are included and as well as covering flexible manufacturing systems and non-destructive evaluation, the author looks ahead to metal matrix composites and ceramic matrix composites.

Readership

Those in the automotive, chemical, aerospace, and offshore industries

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698560
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730519

