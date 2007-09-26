Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems
2nd Edition
Description
Design and Evaluation of Physical Security Systems, Second Edition, includes updated references to security expectations and changes since 9/11. The threat chapter includes references to new threat capabilities in Weapons of Mass Destruction, and a new figure on hate crime groups in the US. All the technology chapters have been reviewed and updated to include technology in use since 2001, when the first edition was published. Garcia has also added a new chapter that shows how the methodology described in the book is applied in transportation systems. College faculty who have adopted this text have suggested improvements and these have been incorporated as well. This second edition also includes some references to the author's recent book on Vulnerability Assessment, to link the two volumes at a high level.
Key Features
- New chapter on transportation systems
- Extensively updated chapter on threat definition
- Major changes to response chapter
Readership
Facilities managers, security managers focusing on intrusion detection, access control, electronic security device management and environmental design practices. Security engineering students of all levels
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
1. Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems
Safety Versus Security
Deterrence
Process Overview
Physical Protection System Design
PPS Functions
Design Goals
Design Criteria
Analysis
Physical Protection System Design and the Relationship to Risk
Summary
Questions
PART ONE. DETERMINING SYSTEM OBJECTIVES
2. Facility Characterization
Physical Conditions
Facility Operations
Facility Policies and Procedures
Regulatory Requirements
Safety Considerations
Legal Issues
Corporate Goals and Objectives
Other Information
Summary
Security Principle
Questions
3. Threat Definition
Steps for Threat Definition
List Threat Information
Collect Threat Information
Organize Threat Information
Sample Threat Statements
Summary
Security Principle
Questions
4. Target Identification
Undesirable Consequences
Consequence Analysis
Targets
Techniques for Target Identification
Vital Area Identification
Summary
Security Principle
Questions
PART TWO. DESIGN PHYSICAL PROTECTION SYSTEM
5. Physical Protection System Design
Physical Protection System Design
PPS Functions
Relationship of PPS Functions
Characteristics of an Effective PPS
Design Criteria
Additional Design Elements
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
6. Exterior Intrusion Sensors
Performance Characteristics
Sensor Classification
Sensor Technology
Maturity Model for Security Technologies
Perimeter Sensor Systems—Design Concepts and Goals
Effects of Physical and Environmental Conditions
Integration with Video Assessment System
Integration with Barrier Delay System
Exterior Sensor Subsystem Characteristics
Procedures
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
7. Interior Intrusion Sensors
Performance Characteristics
Sensor Classification
Sensor Technology
Effects of Environmental Conditions
Sensor Selection
Procedures
System Integration
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
8. Alarm Assessment
Assessment Versus Surveillance
Video Alarm Assessment System
Alarm Assessment by Response Force
Integration with Safety Systems
Legal Issues
Camera Selection Procedures
Acceptance Testing
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
9. Alarm Communication and Display
Evolution of Alarm Reporting Systems
AC&D Attributes
Alarm Communication Subsystem
Alarm Control and Display
AC&D System Design
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
10. Entry Control
Personnel Entry Control
Contraband Detection
Locks
System Integration and Installation Issues
Procedures
Administrative Procedures
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
11. Access Delay
Barrier Types and Principles
System Considerations
Aspects of Penetration
Perimeter Barriers
Structural Barriers
Dispensable Barriers
Procedures
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
12. Response
General Considerations
Response Force Performance Measures
Contingency Planning
Communication
Interruption
Neutralization
Procedures
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
PART THREE. ANALYSIS AND EVALUATION
13. Analysis and Evaluation
Adversary Paths
Effectiveness Measures
Quantitative Analysis
Critical Path
Qualitative Analysis
Summary
Security Principles
Questions
14. EASI Computer Model for Analysis
Quantitative Analysis Tools
EASI Model
Using the Model
Adversary Sequence Diagrams
Summary
Security Principle
Questions
15. Risk Assessment
Risk Management Approaches
Risk Equation
Vulnerability Assessment Process
Risk Assessment
Performance Testing
Summary
Security Principle
Questions
16. Process Applications
Executive Protection
Determine Protection Objectives—Facility Characterization, Threat Definition, and Asset Identification
Ground Transportation
Cyber Systems (Computers and Networks)
Summary
APPENDIX A. Threat Tables
APPENDIX B. Network Site Survey
Guidance
Survey Questions
APPENDIX C. EASI Model
Additional Notes on EASI Excel Model
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 26th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683524
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080554280
About the Author
Mary Lynn Garcia
Ms. Garcia is a Senior Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Labs. She has over 20 years experience in Science and Engineering research, development, application, teaching, and project management experience of security systems and technology. She has been a certified Protection Professional since 1997.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Reviews
"Personally, I consider the first edition of this book to be a classic. For anyone who really knows security, this book is the bible. It is just the way it has to be done." --Dennis Giever, PhD, Dept. of Criminology, University of Pennsylvania