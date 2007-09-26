Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750683524, 9780080554280

Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems

2nd Edition

Authors: Mary Lynn Garcia
Paperback ISBN: 9780750683524
eBook ISBN: 9780080554280
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 2007
Page Count: 370
Description

Design and Evaluation of Physical Security Systems, Second Edition, includes updated references to security expectations and changes since 9/11. The threat chapter includes references to new threat capabilities in Weapons of Mass Destruction, and a new figure on hate crime groups in the US. All the technology chapters have been reviewed and updated to include technology in use since 2001, when the first edition was published. Garcia has also added a new chapter that shows how the methodology described in the book is applied in transportation systems. College faculty who have adopted this text have suggested improvements and these have been incorporated as well. This second edition also includes some references to the author's recent book on Vulnerability Assessment, to link the two volumes at a high level.

Key Features

  • New chapter on transportation systems
  • Extensively updated chapter on threat definition
  • Major changes to response chapter

Readership

Facilities managers, security managers focusing on intrusion detection, access control, electronic security device management and environmental design practices. Security engineering students of all levels

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

1. Design and Evaluation of Physical Protection Systems

Safety Versus Security

Deterrence

Process Overview

Physical Protection System Design

PPS Functions

Design Goals

Design Criteria

Analysis

Physical Protection System Design and the Relationship to Risk

Summary

Questions

PART ONE. DETERMINING SYSTEM OBJECTIVES

2. Facility Characterization

Physical Conditions

Facility Operations

Facility Policies and Procedures

Regulatory Requirements

Safety Considerations

Legal Issues

Corporate Goals and Objectives

Other Information

Summary

Security Principle

Questions

3. Threat Definition

Steps for Threat Definition

List Threat Information

Collect Threat Information

Organize Threat Information

Sample Threat Statements

Summary

Security Principle

Questions

4. Target Identification

Undesirable Consequences

Consequence Analysis

Targets

Techniques for Target Identification

Vital Area Identification

Summary

Security Principle

Questions

PART TWO. DESIGN PHYSICAL PROTECTION SYSTEM

5. Physical Protection System Design

Physical Protection System Design

PPS Functions

Relationship of PPS Functions

Characteristics of an Effective PPS

Design Criteria

Additional Design Elements

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

6. Exterior Intrusion Sensors

Performance Characteristics

Sensor Classification

Sensor Technology

Maturity Model for Security Technologies

Perimeter Sensor Systems—Design Concepts and Goals

Effects of Physical and Environmental Conditions

Integration with Video Assessment System

Integration with Barrier Delay System

Exterior Sensor Subsystem Characteristics

Procedures

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

7. Interior Intrusion Sensors

Performance Characteristics

Sensor Classification

Sensor Technology

Effects of Environmental Conditions

Sensor Selection

Procedures

System Integration

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

8. Alarm Assessment

Assessment Versus Surveillance

Video Alarm Assessment System

Alarm Assessment by Response Force

Integration with Safety Systems

Legal Issues

Camera Selection Procedures

Acceptance Testing

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

9. Alarm Communication and Display

Evolution of Alarm Reporting Systems

AC&D Attributes

Alarm Communication Subsystem

Alarm Control and Display

AC&D System Design

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

10. Entry Control

Personnel Entry Control

Contraband Detection

Locks

System Integration and Installation Issues

Procedures

Administrative Procedures

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

11. Access Delay

Barrier Types and Principles

System Considerations

Aspects of Penetration

Perimeter Barriers

Structural Barriers

Dispensable Barriers

Procedures

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

12. Response

General Considerations

Response Force Performance Measures

Contingency Planning

Communication

Interruption

Neutralization

Procedures

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

PART THREE. ANALYSIS AND EVALUATION

13. Analysis and Evaluation

Adversary Paths

Effectiveness Measures

Quantitative Analysis

Critical Path

Qualitative Analysis

Summary

Security Principles

Questions

14. EASI Computer Model for Analysis

Quantitative Analysis Tools

EASI Model

Using the Model

Adversary Sequence Diagrams

Summary

Security Principle

Questions

15. Risk Assessment

Risk Management Approaches

Risk Equation

Vulnerability Assessment Process

Risk Assessment

Performance Testing

Summary

Security Principle

Questions

16. Process Applications

Executive Protection

Determine Protection Objectives—Facility Characterization, Threat Definition, and Asset Identification

Ground Transportation

Cyber Systems (Computers and Networks)

Summary

APPENDIX A. Threat Tables

APPENDIX B. Network Site Survey

Guidance

Survey Questions

APPENDIX C. EASI Model

Additional Notes on EASI Excel Model

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Mary Lynn Garcia

Ms. Garcia is a Senior Member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Labs. She has over 20 years experience in Science and Engineering research, development, application, teaching, and project management experience of security systems and technology. She has been a certified Protection Professional since 1997.

Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA

"Personally, I consider the first edition of this book to be a classic. For anyone who really knows security, this book is the bible. It is just the way it has to be done." --Dennis Giever, PhD, Dept. of Criminology, University of Pennsylvania

