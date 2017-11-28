Design and Development of New Nanocarriers
1st Edition
Description
Design and Development of New Nanocarriers focuses on the design and development of new nanocarriers used in pharmaceutical applications that have emerged in recent years. In particular, the pharmaceutical uses of microfluidic techniques, supramolecular design of nanocapsules, smart hydrogels, polymeric micelles, exosomes and metal nanoparticles are discussed in detail. Written by a diverse group of international researchers, this book is a valuable reference resource for those working in both biomaterials science and the pharmaceutical industry.
Key Features
- Shows how nanomanufacturing techniques can help to create more effective, cheaper pharmaceutical products
- Explores how nanofabrication techniques developed in the lab have been translated to commercial applications in recent years
- Explains safety and regulatory aspects of the use of nanomanufacturing processes in the pharmaceutical industry
Readership
Pharmaceutical scientists, biomaterials scientists, toxicologists, biomedical engineers, medicinal chemists and postgraduate students specializing in the areas of nanomedicine, bionanomaterials and nanotechnology applications in healthcare
Table of Contents
1. Bilayer-Based Drug Carriers: Liposomes, polymersomes and niosomes
2. Recent advances in micellar-like polyelectrolyte/protein complexes: design and development of biopharmaceutical
3. Calixarene-based micelles: properties and applications
4. Preparation of Janus Nanoparticles and its Application in Drug Delivery
5. Supramolecular design of hydrophobic and hydrophilic polymeric nanoparticles
6. Cationic Polyelectrolyte-Biopolymer Complex Hydrogel Particles for Drug Delivery
7. Smart micelleplexes: An overview of a promising and potential nanocarrier for alternative therapies
8. Polymeric Micelles as a Versatile Tool in the Oral Chemotherapy
9. Mixed micelles as drug delivery nanocarriers
10. Amphiphilic block copolymers based micelles for drug delivery
11. Synthesis and evolution of polymeric nanoparticles: development of an improved gene delivery system
12. Protein and drug imprinted nanostructures as controlled delivery tools
13. Application of Complex Coacervates in Controlled Delivery
14. Hydrogels: biomedical uses
15. Development ofnanocapsules derived from viral capsid proteins for medical applications
16. Layer-by-Layer coated drug-core nanoparticles as versatile delivery platforms
17. Effect of a-cyclodextrin Nanoparticles on the Structure of Iodine Complexes with Polypeptides and Alkali Metal Halogenides and on the Mechanisms of their Anti-HIV and Anti-cancer Activity
18. Nanocarriers for the delivery of Temozolomide in the treatment of Gliobastoma: A review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 766
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 28th November 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136287
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136270
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania