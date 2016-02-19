Design and Construction of Mounds for Breakwaters and Coastal Protection, Volume 37
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction. 2. Basic Parameters for Design. 3. Design. 4. Construction. 5. Examples of Mound Breakwaters including Some Breakdowns. 6. All-Over Conclusion. 7. Coastal Protective Mounds and Revetments. 8. Alternative Designs of Mounds, Bituminous Structures. Index.
This is a comprehensive, detailed coverage of the subject indicated by the title, embracing all aspects from design criteria over design to construction. Basic wave research, wave structure interaction, hydrodynamics, hydraulics, modelling, solid mechanics, soil mechanics, materials execution, maintenance and equipment are all paid equal attention by highly experienced scientists, engineers and constructors in the field. It is a necessary acquisition for practical wave scientists as well as for technicians and engineers.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- 1st February 1985
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600455
@qu:...certainly should be made available in physical science libraries and should be extremely useful on the bookshelf of practising coastal engineers. @source: Applied Mechanics Reviews