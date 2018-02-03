Design and Analysis of Tall and Complex Structures
1st Edition
Description
The design of tall buildings and complex structures involves challenging activities, including: scheme design, modelling, structural analysis and detailed design. This book provides structural designers with a systematic approach to anticipate and solve issues for tall buildings and complex structures.
This book begins with a clear and rigorous exposition of theories behind designing tall buildings. After this is an explanation of basic issues encountered in the design process. This is followed by chapters concerning the design and analysis of tall building with different lateral stability systems, such as MRF, shear wall, core, outrigger, bracing, tube system, diagrid system and mega frame. The final three chapters explain the design principles and analysis methods for complex and special structures. With this book, researchers and designers will find a valuable reference on topics such as tall building systems, structure with complex geometry, Tensegrity structures, membrane structures and offshore structures.
Key Features
- Numerous worked-through examples of existing prestigious projects around the world (such as Jeddah Tower, Shanghai Tower, and Petronas Tower etc.) are provided to assist the reader’s understanding of the topic
- Provides the latest modelling methods in design such as BIM and Parametric Modelling technique
- Detailed explanations of widely used programs in current design practice, such as SAP2000, ETABS, ANSYS, and Rhino
- Modelling case studies for all types of tall buildings and complex structures, such as: Buttressed Core system, diagrid system, Tube system, Tensile structures and offshore structures etc.
Readership
Civil and Structural Engineers
Table of Contents
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Example of different complex structure worldwide
1.3 Main design issues
1.4 Introduction of BIM
1.5 Introduction of API development for different analysis program
Chapter 2 Basic design issues for Tall building
2.1 Gravidity loading
2.2 Wind
2.3 Earthquake
2.4 Foundation
2.5 Human Comfort Criteria
Chapter 3 design and analysis of Tall buildings-MRF and shear wall structure
3.1 Moment –resisting Frames
3.2 Shear wall structures
3.3 Coupled shear wall structures
3.4 Modelling example of shear wall structures
Chapter 4 design and analysis of Tall buildings-core wall and Outrigger-Braced structures
4.1 Introduction
4.2 core wall structure
4.3 Out-trigger structure
4.4 Modelling example
Chapter 5 design and analysis of Tall buildings _tubular structures
5.1 Introduction of Tubular structures
5.2 Framed Tube,
5.3 bundle –Tube structure,
5.4 Braced –tube structure)
5.5 Modelling example: Tubular structures-modelling of Twin tower using ETABS
Chapter 6 design and analysis of Tall buildings -Diagrid structure and Mega-frame structures
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Diagrid structure,
6.3 Mega-frame structures,
6.4 Modelling example –Diagrid structure-Gherkin
6.5 Modelling example: Mega-frame structure-HSBC head quarter HK
Chapter 7 design and analysis of structures with complex geometry
7.1 Method to model complex structures –introduction of parametric modelling
7.2 Method of setting up complex geometry (Using Rhino, Revit, AutoCAD)
7.3 Method of analysis for complex structures
7.4 Modelling example - Modelling of Bird nest stadium
Chapter 8 design and analysis of Tensigity and Membrane structures
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tensegrity structure
8.3 Membrane structure
8.4 Form finding theory
8.5 Modelling example: Membrane structures-Beijing Aquatic centre
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 3rd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081011218
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081010181
About the Author
Feng Fu
Dr. Feng Fu PhD MBA CEng is a Chartered Structural Engineer, a professional member of the Institution of Civil Engineers and the American Society of Civil Engineering. He is a committee member of Disproportionate Collapse Mitigation of Building Structure Standards and Blast Protection of Building Standards, American Society of Civil Engineers. He is in the editorial board of Proceedings of the Institution of Civil Engineers – Structures and Buildings and International journal, Advances in Computational Design. He is currently a Lecturer in Structural Engineering at City, University of London. He has worked for several world leading consultancy companies such as the WSP Group, Waterman Group and the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. He worked on a range of tall buildings and complex structures across the world. He has extensive research experience in the area of progressive collapse, structural fire and blast analysis of tall buildings and long span structures, Tensegrity structures and steel composite joints. He specialized in advanced numerical modelling and developed several modelling programs using different programming languages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Structural Engineering, School of Engineering and Mathematical Sciences, City University of London