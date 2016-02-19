Design and Analysis of Fatigue Resistant Welded Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fatigue strength for infinite life of welded joints in structural steel; Fatigue strength for finite life and service fatigue strength of welded joints; Fatigue strength of welded joints in high tensile steels and aluminium alloys; Fatigue strength of welded components, design improvements; Fatigue strength of spot, friction, flash butt and stud welded joints; Design codes, assessment of nominal and structural stress; Notch stress approach for assessment of fatigue strength of seam welded joints; Fracture mechanics approach for assessment of fatigue strength of seam welded joints; Structural stress, notch stress and stress intensity approach for assessment of fatigue strength of spot welded joints; Corrosion and wear resistance of welded joints; Example for the development of a fatigue resistant welded structure.
Description
An English version of a sucessful German book. Both traditional and modern concepts are described.
Readership
Researchers and students interested in welding technologies, structural engineers, engineering students, and academics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1990
- Published:
- 3rd January 1990
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698751
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730045
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Dieter Radaj Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Braunschweig Technical University