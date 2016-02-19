Design and Analysis of Fatigue Resistant Welded Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730045, 9781845698751

Design and Analysis of Fatigue Resistant Welded Structures

1st Edition

Authors: Dieter Radaj
eBook ISBN: 9781845698751
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730045
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd January 1990
Page Count: 378
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
184.00
156.40
200.00
170.00
265.00
225.25
284.54
241.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
160.00
136.00
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Fatigue strength for infinite life of welded joints in structural steel; Fatigue strength for finite life and service fatigue strength of welded joints; Fatigue strength of welded joints in high tensile steels and aluminium alloys; Fatigue strength of welded components, design improvements; Fatigue strength of spot, friction, flash butt and stud welded joints; Design codes, assessment of nominal and structural stress; Notch stress approach for assessment of fatigue strength of seam welded joints; Fracture mechanics approach for assessment of fatigue strength of seam welded joints; Structural stress, notch stress and stress intensity approach for assessment of fatigue strength of spot welded joints; Corrosion and wear resistance of welded joints; Example for the development of a fatigue resistant welded structure.

Description

An English version of a sucessful German book. Both traditional and modern concepts are described.

Readership

Researchers and students interested in welding technologies, structural engineers, engineering students, and academics

Details

No. of pages:
378
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698751
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730045

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Dieter Radaj Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Braunschweig Technical University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.