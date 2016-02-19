Descriptive Set Theory, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Basic Classical Notions. &kgr;-Suslin and &lgr;-Borel. Basic Notions of the Effective Theory. Structure Theory for Pointclasses. The Constructible Universe. The Playful Universe. The Recursion Theorem. Metamathematics.
References. Index.
Description
Now available in paperback, this monograph is a self-contained exposition of the main results and methods of descriptive set theory. It develops all the necessary background material from logic and recursion theory, and treats both classical descriptive set theory and the effective theory developed by logicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080963198
Reviews
@from:P. Odifreddi @qu:...a monumental work that will stand for years as the reference point of the subject. This is the book for any researcher-to-be in the field, but will constitute pleasant reading for mathematicians of any kind as well. @source:Zentralblatt für Mathematik @from:L. Pacholsk @qu:...a comprehensive and beautiful monograph... @source:Studia Logica @from:P.G. Hinman @qu:...an excellent example of the right book written at the right time by the right person... the historical notes do an excellent job of tracing the development of the subject. @source:The American Mathematical Monthly @from:T. Jech @qu:The book is extremely well organized... @source:Bulletin of the American Mathematical Society @qu:...it may become the standard reference for many years. @source:American Mathematical Monthly