Descriptive Micrometeorology
1st Edition
Descriptive Micrometeorology compiles views and findings in micrometeorology, which is concerned with the surface boundary layer or thin slice of atmosphere extending from the ground up to a height of approximately 50 meters.
This book describes the micrometeorology of soil, short vegetation, forest, water, ice, snow, and built-up urban surfaces. The properties and influence of the planetary boundary layer are not included. The topics discussed include the energy balance at the earth-atmosphere boundary, radiative flux divergence, factors influencing air temperatures, and Kolmogorov similarity theory. The Eddy correlation method for measuring evaporation, radiation balance of snow and ice surfaces, heat storage and horizontal advection in water, and changes in wind patterns are also covered.
This publication is intended for meteorologists, but is also a good reference for chemists, engineers, geographers, botanists, hydrologists, health physicists, glaciologists, town planners, limnologists, oceanographers, air pollution control officers, foresters, and ecologists interested in the surface boundary layer.
Foreword
Preface
1· The Earth-Atmosphere Boundary
1.1. The Scope of Micrometeorology
1.2. The Energy Balance at the Earth-Atmosphere Boundary
1.3. Models in Micrometeorology
1.4. Micrometeorology and Microclimatology
2. Short-Wave Radiation at the Earth's Surface
2.1. The Spectrum of Radiation
2.2. The Effect of Temperature on Radiant Energy
2.3. The Energy from the Sun at the Outer Edge of the Atmosphere
2.4. Depletion of Solar Energy by the Atmosphere
2.5. Optical Air Mass
2.6. An Illustrative Example
2.7. Reflection by the Earth's Surface QR
2.8. The Estimation and Measurement of QT and QR
3. Long-Wave Radiation at the Earth's Surface
3.1. Long-Wave Radiation from the Earth's Surface QL↑
3.2. Long-Wave Radiation from the Sky QL↓
3.3. Radiative Flux Divergence
3.4. Measurement of Long-Wave and Net Radiation
4. Soil Temperature and Moisture
4.1. Surface Temperature
4.2. Subsurface Soil Temperatures
4.3. Moisture in Bare Soil
4.4. Evapotranspiration
4.5. The Lysimeter
5. Soil Heat Transfer
5.1. Heat Transfer in a Solid
5.2. The Fourier Heat Conduction Equation in One Dimension
5.3. Experimental Methods
5.4. Some Estimates of Soil Heat Flux
5.5. Soil Moisture Flux
6. Air Temperature and Humidity near the Earth's Surface
6.1. Factors Influencing Air Temperatures
6.2. Diurnal and Annual Patterns of Air Temperature Differences
6.3. Precipitation and Fog
6.4. Humidity Near the Earth's Surface
6.5. The Measurement of Temperature and Mixing Ratio
7. Wind Flow Over Homogeneous Surfaces
7.1. The Essential Problem
7.2. Dimensional Analysis and Similarity Theory
7.3. Viscosity and Shearing Stress
7.4. The Vertical Wind Profile in the Absence of Buoyancy
7.5. The Vertical Wind Profile in a Nonadiabatic Atmosphere
7.6. The Measurement of Mean Wind and Surface Shearing Stress
8. Turbulence over Homogeneous Surfaces
8.1. The Nature of Turbulence
8.2. Some Definitions
8.3. The Problems of Normality and Intermittency in Shear Zones
8.4. The Spectrum of Turbulence
8.5. The Kolmogorov Similarity Theory
8.6. The Effect of Sampling and Smoothing Times
8.7. Correlation Coefficients and the Scale of Turbulence
8.8. Cross-Spectrum Analysis
8.9. Shearing Stress in Terms of Eddy Fluctuations
8.10. The Lagrangian Reference Frame
8.11. The Measurement of Turbulence
9. Turbulent Transfer of Heat from Homogeneous Surfaces
9.1. The Assumption of Constant Vertical Heat Flux
9.2. The Monin-Obukhov Length and the Richardson Number
9.3. The Ratio of Diffusivities KH/Km
9.4. Daytime Turbulent Heat Fluxes
9.5. Nighttime Turbulent Heat Fluxes
9.6. Viscous Dissipation and the Diabatic Wind Profile
9.7. The Eddy Correlation Method for Measuring Heat Flux
9.8. The Effect of Radiative Flux Divergence on Heat Transfer
10. Evaporation from Homogeneous Surfaces
10.1. The Evaporation Process
10.2. Some Formal Relations
10.3. The Ratio of Diffusivities
10.4. Some Recent Experimental Data
10.5. The Eddy Correlation Method for Measuring Evaporation
10.6. Some Practical Considerations
10.7. Measurement of Temperature and Water Vapor Fluctuations
11. Wind Flow Around Obstacles
11.1. The Surface of the Earth
11.2. Wind Flow Around a Cylinder
11.3. Wind Flow around Irregular Objects
11.4. The Energy Balance of an Enclosed Area
11.5. The Effect of a Tower on Wind Measurements
12. Transitional Zones and States
12.1. Introduction
12.2. The Fetch Required to Achieve Steady State Conditions Downwind from an Obstacle
12.3. The Effect of a Discrete Change in Roughness
12.4. Advection
12.5. Transitional States
13. Atmospheric Pollution
13.1. The Meteorological Problem
13.2. A Diffusion Model from Probability Theory
13.3. Taylor's Theorem
13.4. The Pasquill Diffusion Model
13.5. The Effect of a Lapse Rate on Plume Behavior
13.6. Effective Stack Height
13.7. Aerodynamic Downwash around a Building
13.8. Transitional Zones and States
14. The Air Over Bare Ground
14.1. Models and Reality
14.2. The Energy Balance of a Dry Surface
14.3. The Energy Balance of Moist Ground
14.4. The Effect of Fences and Hedges
15. The Air Over Snow and Ice Surfaces
15.1. Introduction
15.2. The Radiation Balance of Snow and Ice Surfaces
15.3. Heat Flux and Heat Storage within Snow and Ice
15.4. Wind Profiles over Snow and Ice
15.5. Temperature Profiles and Vertical Heat Transfer
15.6. Humidity Profiles and Latent Heat Transfer
16. The Energy Balance of a Plant Cover
16.1. The Air Over a Short Grass Surface
16.2. The Energy Balance of a Leaf
16.3. The Radiation Balance of a Plant Cover
16.4. Profiles within a Plant Cover
16.5. Profiles Above Plant Covers
16.6. The Energy Balance within a Plant Cover
16.7. An Alternative Notation for Fluxes
16.8. Carbon Dioxide Profiles and Fluxes
17. Forest Meteorology
17.1. The Forest: An Active Meteorological Region
17.2. The Radiation Balance of a Forest
17.3. Soil Temperature and Moisture
17.4. Forest Temperatures
17.5. Winds in the Forest
17.6. Humidity in the Forest
17.7. Heat Storage within Trees
17.8. The Energy Balance of a Forest
17.9. Additional Remarks
18. The Air Over Oceans and Large Lakes
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Some Physical Properties of Oceans and Lakes
18.3. The Radiation Balance of Oceans and Lakes
18.4. Temperature and Humidity Near the Water Surface
18.5. Wind Flow Over Water
18.6. Heat Storage and Horizontal Advection in Water
18.7. Energy Balance Calculations of a Lake or Ocean
18.8. Turbulence Over Water
19. Land and Sea Breezes
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Land and Sea Breezes During Light Geostrophic Winds
19.3. Sea Breezes When a Geostrophic Wind Is Blowing
19.4. A Mathematical Model of the Sea Breeze
19.5. Humidity Profiles Associated with Sea Breezes
19.6. The Micrometeorology of Small Islands and Lakes
20. The Air in Valleys
20.1. The Importance of Valley Meteorology
20.2. Valley Influences During Strong Geostrophic Winds
20.3. The Radiation Balance in Hilly Country
20.4. Local Wind Flows in Valleys During Light Geostrophic Winds
20.5. Temperatures and Pollution in Valleys
21. The Air Over a City
21.1. Introduction
21.2. The Radiation Balance of a City
21.3. Conductive Heat Flux QG
21.4. The Heat Generated by a City
21.5. City Temperatures
21.6. The Humidity in a City
21.7. Winds in a City
21.8. The Effect of Parks and Greenbelts
21.9. Conclusion
22. The Modification of Local Weather
22.1. Introduction
22.2. Changes in the Radiation Balance
22.3. Changes in Soil Heat Flux QG
22.4. Changes in Humidity
22.5. Changes in Wind Patterns
22.6. Other Examples of Micrometeorological Weather Modification
List of Symbols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
260
- 260
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
1st January 1966
- 1st January 1966
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483282251
- 9781483282251
R. E. Munn
Atmospheric Environment Service, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
H. E. Landsberg
Geophysics Research Directorate, Air Force Cambridge Research Center
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Belgian Meteorological Institute, Uccle, Belgium