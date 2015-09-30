Descriptive Inorganic Chemistry
3rd Edition
Description
House’s Descriptive Inorganic Chemistry, Third Edition, provides thoroughly updated coverage of the synthesis, reactions, and properties of elements and inorganic compounds. Ideal for the one-semester (ACS-recommended) sophomore or junior level course in descriptive inorganic chemistry, this resource offers a readable and engaging survey of the broad spectrum of topics that deal with the preparation, properties, and use of inorganic materials.
Using rich graphics to enhance content and maximize learning, the book covers the chemical behavior of the elements, acid-base chemistry, coordination chemistry, organometallic compounds, and numerous other topics to provide a coherent treatment of the field. The book pays special attention to key subjects such as chemical bonding and Buckminster Fullerenes, and includes new and expanded coverage of active areas of research, such as bioinorganic chemistry, green chemistry, redox chemistry, nanostructures, and more.
Key Features
- Highlights the Earth’s crust as the source of most inorganic compounds and explains the transformations of those compounds into useful products
- Provides a coherent treatment of the field, covering the chemical behavior of the elements, acid-base chemistry, coordination chemistry, and organometallic compounds
- Connects key topics to real world industrial applications, such as in the area of nanostructures
- Includes expanded coverage on bioinorganic chemistry, green chemistry, redox chemistry, superacids, catalysis, and other areas of recent development
Readership
Undergraduate students
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Third Edition
- Chapter 1. Where It All Comes From
- 1.1. The Structure of the Earth
- 1.2. Composition of the Earth's Crust
- 1.3. Rocks and Minerals
- 1.4. Weathering
- 1.5. Obtaining Metals
- 1.6. Some Metals Today
- 1.7. Nonmetallic Inorganic Minerals
- Chapter 2. Atomic Structure and Properties
- 2.1. Atomic Structure
- 2.2. Properties of Atoms
- Chapter 3. Covalent Bonding and Molecular Structure
- 3.1. Molecular Structure
- 3.2. Symmetry
- 3.3. Resonance
- Chapter 4. Ionic Bonding, Crystals, and Intermolecular Forces
- 4.1. Ionic Bonds
- 4.2. Intermolecular Interactions
- Chapter 5. Reactions and Energy Relationships
- 5.1. Thermodynamic Considerations
- 5.2. Combination Reactions
- 5.3. Decomposition Reactions
- 5.4. Redox Reactions
- 5.5. Hydrolysis Reactions
- 5.6. Replacement Reactions
- 5.7. Metathesis
- 5.8. Neutralization Reactions
- Chapter 6. Acids, Bases, and Nonaqueous Solvents
- 6.1. Acid–Base Chemistry
- 6.2. Nonaqueous Solvents
- 6.3. Superacids
- Chapter 7. Hydrogen
- 7.1. Elemental and Positive Hydrogen
- 7.2. Occurrence and Properties
- 7.3. Hydrides
- Chapter 8. The Group IA and IIA Metals
- 8.1. General Characteristics
- 8.2. Oxides and Hydroxides
- 8.3. Halides
- 8.4. Sulfides
- 8.5. Nitrides and Phosphides
- 8.6. Carbides, Cyanides, Cyanamides, and Amides
- 8.7. Carbonates, Nitrates, Sulfates, and Phosphates
- 8.8. Organic Derivatives
- 8.9. Zintl Compounds
- Chapter 9. Boron
- 9.1. Elemental Boron
- 9.2. Bonding in Boron Compounds
- 9.3. Boron Compounds
- Chapter 10. Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium
- 10.1. The Elements
- 10.2. Oxides
- 10.3. Hydrides
- 10.4. Halides
- 10.5. Other Compounds
- 10.6. Organometallic Compounds
- Chapter 11. Carbon
- 11.1. The Element
- 11.2. Industrial Uses of Carbon
- 11.3. Carbon Compounds
- Chapter 12. Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead
- 12.1. The Elements
- 12.2. Hydrides of the Group IVA Elements
- 12.3. Oxides of the Group IVA Elements
- 12.4. Silicates
- 12.5. Zeolites
- 12.6. Halides of the Group IV Elements
- 12.7. Organic Compounds
- 12.8. Miscellaneous Compounds
- Chapter 13. Nitrogen
- 13.1. Elemental Nitrogen
- 13.2. Nitrides
- 13.3. Ammonia and Aquo Compounds
- 13.4. Hydrogen Compounds
- 13.5. Nitrogen Halides
- 13.6. Nitrogen Oxides
- 13.7. Oxyacids
- 13.8. Nitrogen in the Environment
- Chapter 14. Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth
- 14.1. Occurrence
- 14.2. Preparation and Properties of the Elements
- 14.3. Hydrides
- 14.4. Oxides
- 14.5. Sulfides
- 14.6. Halides
- 14.7. Phosphazine (Phosphonitrilic) Compounds
- 14.8. Acids and Their Salts
- 14.9. Phosphorus in the Environment
- Chapter 15. Oxygen
- 15.1. Elemental Oxygen, O2
- 15.2. Ozone, O3
- 15.3. Preparation of Oxygen
- 15.4. Binary Compounds of Oxygen
- 15.5. Positive Oxygen
- Chapter 16. Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium
- 16.1. Occurrence of Sulfur
- 16.2. Occurrence of Selenium and Tellurium
- 16.3. Elemental Sulfur
- 16.4. Elemental Selenium and Tellurium
- 16.5. Reactions of Elemental Selenium and Tellurium
- 16.6. Hydrogen Compounds
- 16.7. Oxides of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium
- 16.8. Halogen Compounds
- 16.9. Nitrogen Compounds
- 16.10. Oxyhalides of Sulfur and Selenium
- 16.11. Oxyacids of Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium
- 16.12. Sulfuric Acid
- Chapter 17. Halogens
- 17.1. Occurrence
- 17.2. The Elements
- 17.3. Interhalogens
- 17.4. Polyatomic Cations and Anions
- 17.5. Hydrogen Halides
- 17.6. Oxides
- 17.7. Oxyacids and Oxyanions
- Chapter 18. The Noble Gases
- 18.1. The Elements
- 18.2. The Xenon Fluorides
- 18.3. Reactions of Xenon Fluorides
- 18.4. Oxyfluorides and Oxides
- Chapter 19. The Transition Metals
- 19.1. The Metals
- 19.2. Oxides
- 19.3. Sulfides
- 19.4. Halides and Oxyhalides
- 19.5. Miscellaneous Compounds
- 19.6. The Lanthanides
- Chapter 20. Structure and Bonding in Coordination Compounds
- 20.1. Types of Ligands and Complexes
- 20.2. Naming Coordination Compounds
- 20.3. Isomerism
- 20.4. Factors Affecting the Stability of Complexes
- 20.5. A Valence Bond Approach to Bonding in Complexes
- 20.6. Back Donation
- 20.7. Ligand Field Theory
- 20.8. Jahn–Teller Distortion
- 20.9. Complexes Having Metal–Metal Bonds
- Chapter 21. Synthesis and Reactions of Coordination Compounds
- 21.1. Synthesis of Coordination Compounds
- 21.2. A Survey of Reaction Types
- 21.3. A Closer Look at Substitution Reactions
- 21.4. Substitution in Square Planar Complexes
- 21.5. Substitution in Octahedral Complexes
- Chapter 22. Organometallic Compounds
- 22.1. Structure and Bonding in Metal Alkyls
- 22.2. Preparation of Organometallic Compounds
- 22.3. Reactions of Metal Alkyls
- 22.4. Cyclopentadienyl Complexes (Metallocenes)
- 22.5. Metal Carbonyl Complexes
- 22.6. Metal–Olefin Complexes
- 22.7. Complexes of Benzene and Related Aromatics
- Chapter 23. Inorganic Substances in Biochemical Applications
- 23.1. Therapeutic Aspects of Inorganic Substances
- 23.2. Biochemical Aspects of Energy Changes
- 23.3. Oxygen Transport
- Appendix A. Ground State Electron Configurations of Atoms
- Appendix B. Ionization Energies
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029794
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128046975
About the Author
James House
J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA
Kathleen House
Kathleen A. House is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Chemistry at Illinois Wesleyan University where she has taught for over 20 years. She received BS and MS degrees from Illinois State University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. Her interests lie in chemical education, environmental chemistry, and inorganic chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor of Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA