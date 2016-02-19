Descending Pathways to the Spinal Cord, Volume 57
1st Edition
Serial Editors: H.G.J.M. Kuypers G.F. Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780080861821
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 410
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861821
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
H.G.J.M. Kuypers Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy II. Erasmus University Medical School, Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and Department of Anatomy, College of Medirine. Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio 43210 (U.S.A.)
G.F. Martin Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy II. Erasmus University Medical School, Rotterdam (The Netherlands) and Department of Anatomy, College of Medirine. Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio 43210 (U.S.A.)
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.