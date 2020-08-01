Desalination in Nuclear Power Plants
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nuclear reactors
3. Desalination Plants
4. Coupling of nuclear reactors and desalination plants
5. Optimization Methods
6. Thermo-economic analysis
7. Competitiveness and sustainability
8. Safety and Licensing
Description
Desalination in Nuclear Power Plants presents the latest research on a variety of nuclear desalination techniques for a variety of different nuclear reactor systems. Authors Alonso, del Valle and Ramirez explore the possibilities of the cogeneration of water and electricity using a nuclear reactor and various methods to solve multi-objective functions. This book consolidates the latest research to provide readers with a clear understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of the thermal, membrane and hybrid processes discussed, along with a comprehensive methodology to guide the reader on how to perform levelized cost analyses for water and electricity. The principal issues about the coupling of nuclear reactors and desalination plants are analyzed to maximize water and energy production along with their corresponding costs. Mathematical modelling techniques for different components of the power plant are also included based on mass and energy state equations, as well as different steam currents alternatives for coupling along with a proposed method for their evaluation.
Key Features
- Explains nuclear cogeneration in the context of multi-objective optimized methods and their application in the design of cogeneration system of water and electricity
- Explores principals to optimize the cogeneration process from an economic and thermal perspective
- Includes examples to assist the reader in assessing nuclear desalination alternatives discussed
Readership
Nuclear engineers developing nuclear desalination systems; nuclear energy researchers and graduate students focusing on nuclear power and desalination development; government officials in regions seeking alternatives for water and developing nuclear programs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200216
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gustavo Alonso Author
He was granted a Ph. D. in Nuclear Engineering from Texas A&M University in USA, M.Sc. in Nuclear Engineering and B.S. in Physics and Mathematics from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico. He is member of the Academy of Engineering of Mexico and the Mexican Academy of Sciences. His research interest is in the nuclear reactor physics and economic and technical aspects of cogeneration alternatives of nuclear reactors. Dr. Alonso is a senior scientist at the National Institute for Nuclear Research (ININ) in Mexico and also a part time professor at the IPN. He has published more than 30 peer-reviewed journal papers, and has supervised over 20 graduate students. And he has been an invited scholar in different Universities and Research Laboratories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, National Institute for Nuclear Research (ININ) and Professor, National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Mexico
Edmundo Valle Author
He was granted a Sc. D. in Physics, M.Sc. in Nuclear Engineering and B.S. in Physics and Mathematics from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico. He is member of the Academy of Engineering of Mexico and the Mexican Academy of Sciences. His research interests are the development and application of nodal finite element methods to the nuclear reactor physics and engineering. Dr. del Valle is a senior professor and scientist at the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico. He has published more than 40 peer-reviewed journal papers, and has supervised over 25 graduate students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Professor and Scientist, National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Mexico
Jose Ramirez Author
He is graduated as Doctor in Nuclear Sciences from Autonomous University in State of Mexico, Mexico, M. Sc. And B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico. He is member of the Mexican Nuclear Society and former member of American Nuclear Society. His main interest in research is the nuclear reactor physics and the fuel cycle of nuclear reactors, as well as economic aspects of electricity generation. Dr. Ramirez is a senior scientist at the National Institute for Nuclear Research in Mexico having more than 30 year of experience working in the field of nuclear sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior scientist, National Institute for Nuclear Research, Mexico