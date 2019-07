Dermatosis ambientales

Dr. Howard Maibach is an expert in contact and occupational dermatitis and sees patient at the Environmental Dermatosis Clinic, which is part of the Dermatology Clinic. His specialty is dermatotoxicology, or skin exposure toxicity; allergies and skin disorders; and dermatopharmacology or the study of medications for skin disorders.

Maibach has been on the editorial board of more than 30 scientific journals and is a member of 19 professional societies including the American Academy of Dermatology, San Francisco Dermatological Society and the Internal Commission on Occupation Health. He is a professor in the Department of Dermatology at UCSF.

Dr. Howard Maibach has written and lectured extensively on dermatotoxicology (the toxicity to man from skin exposure) and dermatopharmacology (the treatment of skin diseases). His current research programs include defining the chemical-biologic faces of irritant dermatitis and the study of percutaneous penetration.

When Dr. Maibach is not in the lab conducting research or in the classroom teaching, he is seeing patients at the Environmental Dermatoses Clinic (of the Dermatology Clinic), mostly providing second opinions on allergic contact dermatitis.

