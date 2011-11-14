Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 31-2

Topics in this issue include: Dysplastic nevi; Congenital pattern nevi; Special site nevi (acral, genital, etc.); Blue nevi and related entities (deep penetrating, combined, epithelioid melanocytoma, etc); Spitz nevi, atypical Spitz nevi and Spitzoid melanoma; Desmoplastic/spindle cell melanoma; Nevoid melanoma; Acral melanoma; Assessment of margins in sun-damaged skin; Sentinel lymph node biopsy in melanoma; and Molecular biology of melanocytic tumors.