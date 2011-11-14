Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455712601

Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Billings
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455712601
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Page Count: 160
Description

Topics in this issue include: Dysplastic nevi; Congenital pattern nevi; Special site nevi (acral, genital, etc.); Blue nevi and related entities (deep penetrating, combined, epithelioid melanocytoma, etc); Spitz nevi, atypical Spitz nevi and Spitzoid melanoma; Desmoplastic/spindle cell melanoma; Nevoid melanoma; Acral melanoma; Assessment of margins in sun-damaged skin; Sentinel lymph node biopsy in melanoma; and Molecular biology of melanocytic tumors.

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455712601

About the Authors

Stephen Billings Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section of Dermatopathology, Anatomic Pathology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH, USA Cleveland Clinic Department of Anatomic Pathology , Cleveland, OH 44195

