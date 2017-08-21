Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323395694, 9780323395700

Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Billings
eBook ISBN: 9780323395700
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323395694
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Laboratory Medicine

Dermatopathology

Preface

Blue Nevi and Related Tumors

Sentinel Lymph Nodes in Cutaneous Melanoma

Toward a Molecular-Genetic Classification of Spitzoid Neoplasms

The Immunology of Melanoma

Molecular Melanoma Diagnosis Update: Gene Fusion, Genomic Hybridization, and Massively Parallel Short-Read Sequencing

Update on Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Primary Cutaneous B-cell Lymphomas

Myeloid Neoplasms

Cutaneous Sweat Gland Carcinomas with Basaloid Differentiation: An Update with Emphasis on Differential Diagnoses

Fibrohistiocytic Tumors

Cutaneous Malignant Vascular Neoplasms

Soft Tissue Tumors of Uncertain Histogenesis: A Review for Dermatopathologists

Inflammatory Dermatopathology for General Surgical Pathologists

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Steven Billings, will cover Dermatopathology. Topics covered in this issue include Blue nevi and related lesions, sentinel lymph node biopsies in melanoma, Spitzoid melanocytic neoplasms, Tumor immunology related to melanoma, Molecular aspects of melanoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, Cutaneous B-cell lymphomas, Myeloid neoplasms, among others.

English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323395700
9780323395694

About the Authors

Steven Billings Author

Co-Director Dermatopathology Section Department of Pathology Cleveland Clinic

