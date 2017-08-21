Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-3

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Steven Billings, will cover Dermatopathology. Topics covered in this issue include Blue nevi and related lesions, sentinel lymph node biopsies in melanoma, Spitzoid melanocytic neoplasms, Tumor immunology related to melanoma, Molecular aspects of melanoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, Cutaneous B-cell lymphomas, Myeloid neoplasms, among others.