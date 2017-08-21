Dermatopathology, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Laboratory Medicine
Dermatopathology
Preface
Blue Nevi and Related Tumors
Sentinel Lymph Nodes in Cutaneous Melanoma
Toward a Molecular-Genetic Classification of Spitzoid Neoplasms
The Immunology of Melanoma
Molecular Melanoma Diagnosis Update: Gene Fusion, Genomic Hybridization, and Massively Parallel Short-Read Sequencing
Update on Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
Primary Cutaneous B-cell Lymphomas
Myeloid Neoplasms
Cutaneous Sweat Gland Carcinomas with Basaloid Differentiation: An Update with Emphasis on Differential Diagnoses
Fibrohistiocytic Tumors
Cutaneous Malignant Vascular Neoplasms
Soft Tissue Tumors of Uncertain Histogenesis: A Review for Dermatopathologists
Inflammatory Dermatopathology for General Surgical Pathologists
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by Dr. Steven Billings, will cover Dermatopathology. Topics covered in this issue include Blue nevi and related lesions, sentinel lymph node biopsies in melanoma, Spitzoid melanocytic neoplasms, Tumor immunology related to melanoma, Molecular aspects of melanoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Cutaneous T-cell lymphomas, Cutaneous B-cell lymphomas, Myeloid neoplasms, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323395700
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323395694
About the Authors
Steven Billings Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Co-Director Dermatopathology Section Department of Pathology Cleveland Clinic