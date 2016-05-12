Dermatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071140

Dermatology

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071140
eBook ISBN: 9780702071225
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2016
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dermatology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from　Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

About the　Medicine　journal e-books

Dermatology　is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from　Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Assessing the patient

Dermatological history and examination

Section 2: Basic sciences

Structure & function of skin, hair and nails

Section 3: Blistering diseases

Autoimmune blistering skin diseases

Section 4: Common dermatoses

Psoriasis

Atopic eczema

Non-atopic dermatitis

Section 5: Dermatology and general health

Itch

Skin manifestations of systemic disease

Travel-acquired skin problems

Section 6: Emergency dermatology

Dermatology and the acute patient

Drug eruptions

Erythroderma

Section 7: Genodermatoses

Genodermatoses

Section 8: Nails and hair

Nails and hair

Section 9: Red face

Dermatological causes of a red face

Section 10: Treatments

Dermatological pharmacology: topical agents

Dermatological pharmacology: systemic drugs

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702071140
eBook ISBN:
9780702071225

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.