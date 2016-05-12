Dermatology
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Description
Dermatology is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
Key Features
About the Medicine journal e-books
Table of Contents
Section 1: Assessing the patient
Dermatological history and examination
Section 2: Basic sciences
Structure & function of skin, hair and nails
Section 3: Blistering diseases
Autoimmune blistering skin diseases
Section 4: Common dermatoses
Psoriasis
Atopic eczema
Non-atopic dermatitis
Section 5: Dermatology and general health
Itch
Skin manifestations of systemic disease
Travel-acquired skin problems
Section 6: Emergency dermatology
Dermatology and the acute patient
Drug eruptions
Erythroderma
Section 7: Genodermatoses
Genodermatoses
Section 8: Nails and hair
Nails and hair
Section 9: Red face
Dermatological causes of a red face
Section 10: Treatments
Dermatological pharmacology: topical agents
Dermatological pharmacology: systemic drugs
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071140
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071225
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK