Dermatology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079962

Dermatology

7th Edition

An Illustrated Colour Text

Authors: David Gawkrodger Michael Ardern-Jones
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079962
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd November 2002
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

  • Basic principles

  • Diseases

  • Special topics in dermatology

Description

Dermatology: An Illustrated Colour Text is an ideal resource for today’s medical student, hospital resident, specialty registrar in dermatology or internal medicine, specialist nurse or family doctor. It presents the subject as a series of learning units covering important aspects of clinical dermatology. These units comprise an unsurpassed collection of colour clinical photographs of all major dermatological conditions, accompanied by concise yet comprehensive text and key point boxes to aid quick access to information and examination preparation. The book includes summaries of the essential skin biology and associated basic sciences that underpin clinical practice, as well as advice on established and emerging dermatological treatments. Guidance is also given on dermatological emergencies and to the most useful online resources for updates and further reference.

Key Features

  • Information is presented in easy to access double-page spreads.

  • Highly illustrated with over 400 colour photographs and drawings.

  • Summary boxes are included for revision purposes.

  • Covers the subject from basic molecular mechanisms through to the principles of medical and surgical treatment

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702079962

About the Authors

David Gawkrodger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus in Dermatology, University of Sheffield, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, UK

Michael Ardern-Jones Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Consultant Dermatologist, University of Southampton, Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, UK

