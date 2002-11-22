Dermatology
7th Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Table of Contents
- Basic principles
- Diseases
- Special topics in dermatology
Description
Dermatology: An Illustrated Colour Text is an ideal resource for today’s medical student, hospital resident, specialty registrar in dermatology or internal medicine, specialist nurse or family doctor. It presents the subject as a series of learning units covering important aspects of clinical dermatology. These units comprise an unsurpassed collection of colour clinical photographs of all major dermatological conditions, accompanied by concise yet comprehensive text and key point boxes to aid quick access to information and examination preparation. The book includes summaries of the essential skin biology and associated basic sciences that underpin clinical practice, as well as advice on established and emerging dermatological treatments. Guidance is also given on dermatological emergencies and to the most useful online resources for updates and further reference.
Key Features
- Information is presented in easy to access double-page spreads.
- Highly illustrated with over 400 colour photographs and drawings.
- Summary boxes are included for revision purposes.
- Covers the subject from basic molecular mechanisms through to the principles of medical and surgical treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 22nd November 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702079962
About the Authors
David Gawkrodger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus in Dermatology, University of Sheffield, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, UK
Michael Ardern-Jones Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Consultant Dermatologist, University of Southampton, Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, UK