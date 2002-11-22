Dermatology: An Illustrated Colour Text is an ideal resource for today’s medical student, hospital resident, specialty registrar in dermatology or internal medicine, specialist nurse or family doctor. It presents the subject as a series of learning units covering important aspects of clinical dermatology. These units comprise an unsurpassed collection of colour clinical photographs of all major dermatological conditions, accompanied by concise yet comprehensive text and key point boxes to aid quick access to information and examination preparation. The book includes summaries of the essential skin biology and associated basic sciences that underpin clinical practice, as well as advice on established and emerging dermatological treatments. Guidance is also given on dermatological emergencies and to the most useful online resources for updates and further reference.