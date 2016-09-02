Dermatology: An Illustrated Colour Text is an ideal resource for today’s medical student, hospital resident, specialty registrar in dermatology or internal medicine, specialist nurse or family doctor. It presents the subject as a series of two page ‘learning units’, each covering important aspects of clinical dermatology.

These units use an unsurpassed collection of colour clinical photographs of all major dermatological conditions, concise yet comprehensive text and key point boxes to aid quick access to information and examination preparation. They incorporate summaries of the essential skin biology and associated basic sciences that underpin clinical practice, as well as advice on established and emerging dermatological treatments, reflecting the ever expanding use of technology. Guidance is also given to dermatological emergencies and to the most useful online resources for updates and further reference.

Building on previous success, this sixth edition has been fully revised throughout. A major advance is the accompanying downloadable eBook version - this delivers new, interactive features and invaluable additional content, making it a more complete and engaging resource than ever before.

Includes interactive eBook version with bonus material – incoporating self-test flashcards, multiple-choice questions and a wealth of extra clinical images, to help prepare for examinations, check understanding and hone your diagnostic skills

New and enhanced coverage of key and emerging areas – including skin cancer, biologic therapies, psychodermatology, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic procedures, genital dermatoses, pregnancy eruptions, yeast-related skin conditions, contact dermatitis and patch testing