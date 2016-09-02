Dermatology
6th Edition
An Illustrated Colour Text
Table of Contents
1 Microanatomy of the skin
2 Derivatives of the skin
3 Physiology of the skin
4 Biochemistry of the skin
5 Inflammation, immunity and the skin
6 Molecular genetics and the skin
7 Terminology of skin lesions
8 Taking a history
9 Examining the skin
10 Practical clinic procedures
11 Basics of medical therapy
12 Epidemiology of skin disease
13 Body image, the psyche and the skin
14 Psoriasis – Epidemiology, pathophysiology and presentation
15 Psoriasis – Management and complications
16 Psoriasis – Biologics
17 Eczema – Basic principles and irritant contact dermatitis
18 Eczema – Allergic contact dermatitis and patch testing
19 Eczema – Atopic eczema
20 Eczema – Other forms
21 Lichenoid eruptions
22 Papulosquamous eruptions
23 Erythroderma
24 Photodermatology
25 Bacterial infection – Staphylococcal and streptococcal
26 Other bacterial infections
27 Viral infections – Warts and other viral infections
28 Viral infections – Herpes simplex and herpes zoster
29 Human immunodeficiency virus disease and immunodeficiency syndromes
30 Fungal infections
31 Yeast infections and related disorders
32 Tropical infections and infestations
33 Infestations
34 Sebaceous and sweat glands – Acne, rosacea and other disorders
35 Disorders of hair
36 Disorders of nails
37 Vascular and lymphatic diseases
38 Leg ulcers
39 Pigmentation
40 Urticaria and angioedema
41 Blistering disorders
42 Connective tissue diseases 84 43 Vasculitis and the reactive erythemas
44 Skin changes in internal conditions 88 45 Drug eruptions 90 46 Associations with malignancy
47 Keratinization and blistering syndromes
48 Neurocutaneous disorders and other syndromes
49 Benign tumours
50 Naevi
51 Skin cancer – Premalignant disorders
52 Skin cancer – Basal cell carcinoma
53 Skin cancer – Squamous cell carcinoma
54 Skin cancer – Malignant melanoma
55 Cutaneous T cell lymphomas and malignant dermal tumours
56 Phototherapy
57 Basic dermatological surgery
58 Advanced dermatological surgery
59 Cosmetics and cosmetic procedures
60 Paediatric dermatology
61 The skin in old age
62 The skin in pregnancy
63 Genitourinary infections
64 Genital dermatoses
65 Racially pigmented skin
66 Occupation and the skin
67 Immunological tests
Description
Dermatology: An Illustrated Colour Text is an ideal resource for today’s medical student, hospital resident, specialty registrar in dermatology or internal medicine, specialist nurse or family doctor. It presents the subject as a series of two page ‘learning units’, each covering important aspects of clinical dermatology.
These units use an unsurpassed collection of colour clinical photographs of all major dermatological conditions, concise yet comprehensive text and key point boxes to aid quick access to information and examination preparation. They incorporate summaries of the essential skin biology and associated basic sciences that underpin clinical practice, as well as advice on established and emerging dermatological treatments, reflecting the ever expanding use of technology. Guidance is also given to dermatological emergencies and to the most useful online resources for updates and further reference.
Building on previous success, this sixth edition has been fully revised throughout. A major advance is the accompanying downloadable eBook version - this delivers new, interactive features and invaluable additional content, making it a more complete and engaging resource than ever before.
- Includes interactive eBook version with bonus material – incoporating self-test flashcards, multiple-choice questions and a wealth of extra clinical images, to help prepare for examinations, check understanding and hone your diagnostic skills
- New and enhanced coverage of key and emerging areas – including skin cancer, biologic therapies, psychodermatology, dermatologic surgery, cosmetic procedures, genital dermatoses, pregnancy eruptions, yeast-related skin conditions, contact dermatitis and patch testing
- New line drawings and photographs incorporated throughout to further improve clarity and ensure comprehensive visual coverage of important dermatological conditions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 2nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702068492
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068546
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702068485
About the Authors
David Gawkrodger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus in Dermatology, University of Sheffield, Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, UK
Michael Ardern-Jones Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Consultant Dermatologist, University of Southampton, Southampton General Hospital, Southampton, UK