Dermatology: Visual Recognition and Case Reviews
1st Edition
Description
Designed for dermatologists, dermatopathologists, and trainees of all levels, Dermatology: Visual Recognition and Case Reviews is a brand-new resource that aims to maximize your skill at recognizing diseases by visual presentation. Its unique dedication to rich images enhances your learning experience, ability to understand and visualize key concepts, and retention of information, while case reviews offer examples of the framework that can be used when approaching a patient.
Key Features
- Concise text allows the focus to be placed on images, maximizing your ability to recognize diseases by visual presentation to better prepare you for day-to-day clinic, certification and maintenance exams.
- Arranged by patterns of skin disease (e.g. diffuse vs. localized, patterned), with clues (e.g. islands of sparing, nail changes) to different diagnoses and emphasis on the correlation between clinical and microscopic findings.
- Key difference pages for each section/subsection enable you to quickly compare and contrast different diseases that can look similar but are distinguishable.
- Case reviews hone in on specifics when evaluating a patient.
- Boasts high-quality clinical and pathological images for nearly all entities, plus useful body schematic shows likely distribution areas.
- Features differential diagnosis of particular presentations.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
PART 1 OVERVIEW
Body sites and regional key differences
Differential diagnosis for given body sites and morphology
Distribution – specific differentials
PART 2 SPECIFIC DISORDERS
Psoriasiform rashes
Small, scaly lesions
Spongiotic/eczematous processes
Epidermal neutrophils
Epidermal injury/necrosis
Follicular processes
Small papules secondary to a dermal process
Dermal inflammation
Sclerosing disorders
Vesiculobullous, numerous lesions
Blistering, localized
Newborn vesicles and papulopustules
Helminths/arthropods
Ulcers
Purpura, small vessel vasculitis, and vascular occlusion
Epidermally-based lesions
Dermally-based lesions
Dermal cysts/developmental anomalies
Dermal change due to deposition
Deep soft tissue disorders: panniculitis and others
PART 3 CASE REVIEWS
Case reviews
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375320
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323375337
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323375313
About the Author
Christine Ko
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dept of Dermatopathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT,USA