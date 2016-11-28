Dermatology: Visual Recognition and Case Reviews - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323375313, 9780323375320

Dermatology: Visual Recognition and Case Reviews

1st Edition

Authors: Christine Ko
eBook ISBN: 9780323375320
eBook ISBN: 9780323375337
Paperback ISBN: 9780323375313
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2016
Page Count: 280
Description

Designed for dermatologists, dermatopathologists, and trainees of all levels, Dermatology: Visual Recognition and Case Reviews is a brand-new resource that aims to maximize your skill at recognizing diseases by visual presentation. Its unique dedication to rich images enhances your learning experience, ability to understand and visualize key concepts, and retention of information, while case reviews offer examples of the framework that can be used when approaching a patient.

Key Features

  • Concise text allows the focus to be placed on images, maximizing your ability to recognize diseases by visual presentation to better prepare you for day-to-day clinic, certification and maintenance exams.
  • Arranged by patterns of skin disease (e.g. diffuse vs. localized, patterned), with clues (e.g. islands of sparing, nail changes) to different diagnoses and emphasis on the correlation between clinical and microscopic findings.
  • Key difference pages for each section/subsection enable you to quickly compare and contrast different diseases that can look similar but are distinguishable.
  • Case reviews hone in on specifics when evaluating a patient.
  • Boasts high-quality clinical and pathological images for nearly all entities, plus useful body schematic shows likely distribution areas.
  • Features differential diagnosis of particular presentations.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

PART 1 OVERVIEW

Body sites and regional key differences

Differential diagnosis for given body sites and morphology

Distribution – specific differentials

PART 2 SPECIFIC DISORDERS

Psoriasiform rashes

Small, scaly lesions

Spongiotic/eczematous processes

Epidermal neutrophils

Epidermal injury/necrosis

Follicular processes

Small papules secondary to a dermal process

Dermal inflammation

Sclerosing disorders

Vesiculobullous, numerous lesions

Blistering, localized

Newborn vesicles and papulopustules

Helminths/arthropods

Ulcers

Purpura, small vessel vasculitis, and vascular occlusion

Epidermally-based lesions

Dermally-based lesions

Dermal cysts/developmental anomalies

Dermal change due to deposition

Deep soft tissue disorders: panniculitis and others

PART 3 CASE REVIEWS

Case reviews

Details

About the Author

Christine Ko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Dept of Dermatopathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT,USA

