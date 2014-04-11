Dermatology Essentials
1st Edition
Description
Dermatology Essentials, edited by world authorities Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, Karynne O. Duncan, and Christine J. Ko, provides the quick answers you need on every important aspect of dermatology and guidance on their application in your day-to-day practice. Derived from the renowned authoritative reference work Dermatology, 3rd Edition, this on-the-go reference distills the essential information needed to quickly diagnose and manage a wide range of dermatologic disorderswithout the need for any additional resources.
"...ideal for registrars, clinical assistants and primary care professionals who need that quick heads-up" Reviewed by Dermatology in Practice, Jul 2015
Key Features
Review or refresh your knowledge of the fundamentals and diagnostic approaches of skin disease with unique introductory chapters providing the basic principles of dermatology, bedside diagnostics, and clinical approach to a fever and rash – extremely helpful for the beginner.
- Visualize more of the conditions you see in practice with over 1,500 clinical images, illustrations, and schematics.
- Avoid diagnostic pitfalls using practical tables, intuitive artworks, and logical algorithms.
- Find answers fast with a highly user-friendly, "easy-in-easy-out" format and a wealth of tables and schematics for instant visual comprehension.
- Expedite decision making with easily recognizable DDx and Rx sections to provide rapid direct reference to the expert guidance and treatment recommendations. Downloadable worksheets are also available.
- Make the most of electronic functionality with access to the complete contents online and in various ebook formats - making it easy to teach impromptu on a tablet in the clinic, or conduct more formal lecturing.
Table of Contents
1.Basic Principles of Dermatology
2.Bedside Diagnostics
3.Fever and Rash
4.Pruritus and Dysesthesia
5.Psychocutaneous Disorders
6.Psoriasis
7.Other Papulosquamous Disorders
8.Erythroderma
9.Lichen Planus and Lichenoid Dermatoses
10.Atopic Dermatitis
11.Other Eczematous Eruptions
12.Irritant and Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Occupational Dermatoses, and Dermatoses Due to Plants
13.Clinical Approach to Regional Dermatoses
14.Urticaria and Angioedema
15.Figurate Erythemas
16.Erythema Multiforme, Stevens–Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis
17.Drug Reactions
18.Purpura and Disorders of Microvascular Occlusion
19.Vasculitis
20.Eosinophilic Dermatoses
21.Neutrophilic Dermatoses
22.Pregnancy Dermatoses
23.Pemphigus
24.Bullous Pemphigoid, Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid, and Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita
25.Dermatitis Herpetiformis and Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis
26.Epidermolysis Bullosa
27.Other Vesiculobullous Diseases
28.Vesiculopustular and Erosive Disorders in Newborns and Infants
29.Acne Vulgaris
30.Rosacea and Periorificial Dermatitis
31.Folliculitis
32.Disorders of Eccrine and Apocrine Glands
33.Lupus Erythematosus
34.Dermatomyositis
35.Systemic Sclerosis and Sclerodermoid Disorders
36.Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus
37.Other Rheumatologic Diseases
38.Mucinoses
39.Amyloidosis
40.Deposition Disorders
41.Porphyrias
42.Calcinosis Cutis and Osteoma Cutis
43.Nutritional Disorders
44.Graft-Versus-Host Disease
45.Skin Signs of Systemic Disease
46.Ichthyoses and Erythrokeratodermas
47.Keratodermas
48.Darier Disease and Hailey–Hailey Disease
49.Primary Immunodeficiencies
50.Neurofibromatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis
51.Mosaic Skin Conditions
52.Other Genodermatoses
53.Developmental Anomalies
54.Vitiligo and Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation
55.Disorders of Hyperpigmentation
56.Alopecias
57.Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism
58.Nail Disorders
59.Oral Diseases
60.Anogenital Diseases
61.Bacterial Diseases
62.Mycobacterial Diseases
63.Rickettsial Diseases
64.Fungal Diseases
65.Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection
66.Human Papillomaviruses
67.Human Herpesviruses
68.Other Viral Diseases
69.Sexually Transmitted Diseases
70.Protozoa and Worms
71.Infestations
72.Bites and Stings
73.Photodermatoses
74.Environmental and Sports-Related Skin Diseases
75.Cutaneous Signs of Drug, Child, and Elder Abuse
76.Histiocytoses
77.Xanthomas
78.Non-infectious Granulomatous Disorders, Including Foreign Body Reactions
79.Perforating Disorders
80.Heritable Connective Tissue Disorders
81.Dermal Hypertrophies
82.Atrophies of Connective Tissue
83.Panniculitis
84.Lipodystrophies
85.Infantile Hemangiomas and Vascular Malformations
86.Ulcers
87.Other Vascular Disorders
88.Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma, and Squamous Cell Carcinoma
89.Benign Epithelial Tumors and Proliferations
90.Cysts
91.Adnexal Neoplasms
92.Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms
93.Cutaneous Melanoma
94.Vascular Neoplasms and Reactive Proliferations
95.Common Soft Tissue Tumors/Proliferations
96.Mastocytosis
97.B-Cell Lymphomas of the Skin
98.Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
99.Other Lymphoproliferative and Myeloproliferative Diseases
100.Cutaneous Metastases
Appendix
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 11th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323370394
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055393
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313728
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455708413
About the Author
Jean Bolognia
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Julie Schaffer
Affiliations and Expertise
Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA
Karynne Duncan
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, St Helena, CA, USA
Christine Ko
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Dept of Dermatopathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT,USA