Authors: Jean Bolognia Julie Schaffer Karynne Duncan Christine Ko
Description

Dermatology Essentials, edited by world authorities Drs. Jean L. Bolognia, Julie V. Schaffer, Karynne O. Duncan, and Christine J. Ko, provides the quick answers you need on every important aspect of dermatology and guidance on their application in your day-to-day practice. Derived from the renowned authoritative reference work Dermatology, 3rd Edition, this on-the-go reference distills the essential information needed to quickly diagnose and manage a wide range of dermatologic disorderswithout the need for any additional resources.

"...ideal for registrars, clinical assistants and primary care professionals who need that quick heads-up" Reviewed by Dermatology in Practice, Jul 2015

Key Features

  • Review or refresh your knowledge     of the fundamentals and diagnostic approaches of skin disease with unique introductory chapters providing the basic principles of dermatology, bedside diagnostics, and clinical approach to a fever and rash – extremely helpful for the beginner.

  • Visualize more of the conditions you see in practice with over 1,500 clinical images, illustrations, and schematics.

  • Avoid diagnostic pitfalls using practical tables, intuitive artworks, and logical algorithms.

  • Find answers fast with a highly user-friendly, "easy-in-easy-out" format and a wealth of tables and schematics for instant visual comprehension.

  • Expedite decision making with easily recognizable DDx and Rx sections to provide rapid direct reference to the expert guidance and treatment recommendations. Downloadable worksheets are also available.

  • Make the most of electronic functionality with access to the complete contents online and in various ebook formats - making it easy to teach impromptu on a tablet in the clinic, or conduct more formal lecturing.

Table of Contents

1.Basic Principles of Dermatology

2.Bedside Diagnostics

3.Fever and Rash

4.Pruritus and Dysesthesia

5.Psychocutaneous Disorders

6.Psoriasis

7.Other Papulosquamous Disorders

8.Erythroderma

9.Lichen Planus and Lichenoid Dermatoses

10.Atopic Dermatitis

11.Other Eczematous Eruptions

12.Irritant and Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Occupational Dermatoses, and Dermatoses Due to Plants

13.Clinical Approach to Regional Dermatoses

14.Urticaria and Angioedema

15.Figurate Erythemas

16.Erythema Multiforme, Stevens–Johnson Syndrome, and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis

17.Drug Reactions

18.Purpura and Disorders of Microvascular Occlusion

19.Vasculitis

20.Eosinophilic Dermatoses

21.Neutrophilic Dermatoses

22.Pregnancy Dermatoses

23.Pemphigus

24.Bullous Pemphigoid, Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid, and Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita

25.Dermatitis Herpetiformis and Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis

26.Epidermolysis Bullosa

27.Other Vesiculobullous Diseases

28.Vesiculopustular and Erosive Disorders in Newborns and Infants

29.Acne Vulgaris

30.Rosacea and Periorificial Dermatitis

31.Folliculitis

32.Disorders of Eccrine and Apocrine Glands

33.Lupus Erythematosus

34.Dermatomyositis

35.Systemic Sclerosis and Sclerodermoid Disorders

36.Morphea and Lichen Sclerosus

37.Other Rheumatologic Diseases

38.Mucinoses

39.Amyloidosis

40.Deposition Disorders

41.Porphyrias

42.Calcinosis Cutis and Osteoma Cutis

43.Nutritional Disorders

44.Graft-Versus-Host Disease

45.Skin Signs of Systemic Disease

46.Ichthyoses and Erythrokeratodermas

47.Keratodermas

48.Darier Disease and Hailey–Hailey Disease

49.Primary Immunodeficiencies

50.Neurofibromatosis and Tuberous Sclerosis

51.Mosaic Skin Conditions

52.Other Genodermatoses

53.Developmental Anomalies

54.Vitiligo and Other Disorders of Hypopigmentation

55.Disorders of Hyperpigmentation

56.Alopecias

57.Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism

58.Nail Disorders

59.Oral Diseases

60.Anogenital Diseases

61.Bacterial Diseases

62.Mycobacterial Diseases

63.Rickettsial Diseases

64.Fungal Diseases

65.Cutaneous Manifestations of HIV Infection

66.Human Papillomaviruses

67.Human Herpesviruses

68.Other Viral Diseases

69.Sexually Transmitted Diseases

70.Protozoa and Worms

71.Infestations

72.Bites and Stings

73.Photodermatoses

74.Environmental and Sports-Related Skin Diseases

75.Cutaneous Signs of Drug, Child, and Elder Abuse

76.Histiocytoses

77.Xanthomas

78.Non-infectious Granulomatous Disorders, Including Foreign Body Reactions

79.Perforating Disorders

80.Heritable Connective Tissue Disorders

81.Dermal Hypertrophies

82.Atrophies of Connective Tissue

83.Panniculitis

84.Lipodystrophies

85.Infantile Hemangiomas and Vascular Malformations

86.Ulcers

87.Other Vascular Disorders

88.Actinic Keratosis, Basal Cell Carcinoma, and Squamous Cell Carcinoma

89.Benign Epithelial Tumors and Proliferations

90.Cysts

91.Adnexal Neoplasms

92.Benign Melanocytic Neoplasms

93.Cutaneous Melanoma

94.Vascular Neoplasms and Reactive Proliferations

95.Common Soft Tissue Tumors/Proliferations

96.Mastocytosis

97.B-Cell Lymphomas of the Skin

98.Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma

99.Other Lymphoproliferative and Myeloproliferative Diseases

100.Cutaneous Metastases

Appendix

About the Author

Jean Bolognia

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA

Julie Schaffer

Affiliations and Expertise

Pediatric Dermatology Fellowship Director, Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Division, Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ, USA

Karynne Duncan

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, St Helena, CA, USA

Christine Ko

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Dept of Dermatopathology, Yale University, New Haven, CT,USA

