Dermatology DDX Deck
3rd Edition
Description
Here’s your completely portable, uniquely convenient diagnostic tool to compare potential diagnoses visually, side by side. Each card in this deck includes full-color images and information about a particular diagnosis, as well as cross references (DDx refs) to other potential diagnoses. It’s the perfect pocket-sized reference for front-line dermatologic diagnosis.
Table of Contents
Section 1 TOPICAL THERAPY
1 Basic principles of treatment
2 Topical corticosteroids
Section 2 ECZEMA
3 Acute eczematous inflammation
4 Rhus dermatitis (poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac)
5 Subacute eczematous inflammation
6 Chronic eczematous inflammation
7 Lichen simplex chronicus
8 Hand eczema
9 Asteatotic eczema
10 Chapped, fissured feet
11 Allergic contact dermatitis
12 Irritant contact dermatitis
13 Fingertip eczema
14 Keratolysis exfoliativa
15 Nummular eczema
16 Pompholyx
17 Prurigo nodularis
18 Stasis dermatitis
19 Venous leg ulcers
20 Atopic dermatitis
21 Autosomal dominant ichthyosis vulgaris
22 Keratosis pilaris
23 Pityriasis alba
Section 3 URTICARIA
24 Acute urticaria
25 Chronic urticaria
26 Physical urticaria
27 Angioedema
28 Mastocytosis (urticaria pigmentosa)
29 Pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy
Section 4 ACNE, ROSACEA, AND RELATED DISORDERS
30 Comedonal acne
31 Pustular acne
32 Cystic acne
33 Perioral dermatitis
34 Rosacea (acne rosacea)
35 Hidradenitis suppurativa
Section 5 PSORIASIS AND OTHER PAPULOSQUAMOUS DISEASES
36 Psoriasis: hands and feet
37 Psoriasis: lesions
38 Psoriasis: nails
39 Psoriasis: special forms
40 Seborrheic dermatitis
41 Grover disease (transient acantholytic dermatosis)
42 Pityriasis rosea
43 Lichen planus
44 Lichen sclerosus
45 Pityriasis lichenoides et varioliformis acuta
Section 6 BACTERIAL INFECTIONS
46 Impetigo
47 Cellulitis
48 Folliculitis
49 Pseudofolliculitis barbae
50 Furuncles and carbuncles
51 Pseudomonas folliculitis
52 Otitis externa
Section 7 SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS
53 Syphilis
54 Chancroid
55 Genital warts
56 Genital herpes simplex
57 Pubic lice
58 Molluscum contagiosum
Section 8 VIRAL INFECTIONS
59 Warts (verruca vulgaris)
60 Flat warts
61 Plantar warts
62 Molluscum contagiosum
63 Herpes simplex (cold sores, fever blisters)
64 Varicella (chicken pox)
65 Herpes zoster (shingles)
66 Hand, foot, and mouth disease
Section 9 FUNGAL INFECTIONS
67 Candidiasis (moniliasis)
68 Candidal balanitis
69 Candidiasis (diaper dermatitis)
70 Candidiasis of large skin folds (candidal intertrigo)
71 Tinea versicolor
72 Tinea of the nails
73 Angular cheilitis
74 Cutaneous fungal infections (tinea)
75 Tinea of the foot
76 Tinea of the groin
77 Tinea of the body
78 Tinea of the hand
79 Tinea incognito
80 Tinea of the scalp
81 Tinea of the beard
Section 10 EXANTHEMS AND DRUG REACTIONS
82 Non-specific viral rash
83 Erythema infectiosum
84 Cutaneous drug eruptions
Section 11 HYPERSENSITIVITY SYNDROMES AND VASCULITIS
85 Erythema multiforme
86 Stevens–Johnson syndrome
87 Erythema nodosum
88 Cutaneous small vessel vasculitis (hypersensitivity vasculitis)
89 Henoch–Schönlein purpura
90 Schamberg disease (Schamberg purpura)
91 Sweet syndrome
Section 12 INFESTATIONS AND BITES
92 Scabies
93 Head lice (pediculosis)
94 Bee and wasp stings
95 Lyme disease
96 Rocky Mountain spotted fever
97 Flea bites
98 Cutaneous larva migrans
Section 13 VESICULAR AND BULLOUS DISEASES
99 Dermatitis herpetiformis
100 Pemphigus vulgaris
101 Pemphigus foliaceus
102 Bullous pemphigoid
Section 14 CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISEASES
103 Chronic cutaneous lupus
104 Acute cutaneous lupus erythematosus
105 Dermatomyositis
106 Scleroderma
107 Morphea
Section 15 LIGHT-RELATED DISEASES AND DISORDERS OF PIGMENTATION
108 Sun-damaged skin, photoaging
109 Polymorphous light eruption
110 Porphyria cutanea tarda
111 Vitiligo
112 Idiopathic guttate hypomelanosis
113 Lentigo, juvenile lentigo, solar lentigo
114 Melasma (chloasma, mask of pregnancy)
Section 16 BENIGN SKIN TUMORS
115 Seborrheic keratosis
116 Skin tags
117 Dermatofibroma
118 Keloids and hypertrophic scars
119 Keratoacanthoma
120 Nevus sebaceus
121 Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis
122 Epidermal cyst
123 Pilar cyst
124 Sebaceous hyperplasia
125 Syringomas
Section 17 PREMALIGNANT AND MALIGNANT NON-MELANOMA SKIN TUMORS
126 Basal cell carcinoma
127 Actinic keratosis
128 Squamous cell carcinoma
129 Bowen disease
130 Leukoplakia
131 Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma
132 Paget disease of the breast
133 Extramammary Paget disease
134 Cutaneous metastasis
Section 18 NEVI AND MALIGNANT MELANOMA
135 Nevi, melanocytic nevi, moles
136 Atypical mole syndrome (dysplastic nevus syndrome)
137 Malignant melanoma, lentigo maligna
138 Melanoma mimics
139 Congenital melanocytic nevi
Section 19 VASCULAR TUMORS AND MALFORMATIONS
140 Hemangiomas of infancy
141 Vascular malformations
142 Cherry angioma
143 Angiokeratoma
144 Venous lake
145 Pyogenic granuloma
146 Kaposi sarcoma
147 Telangiectasias
148 Spider angioma (nevus araneus)
Section 20 HAIR AND NAIL DISEASES
149 Androgenic alopecia (male pattern baldness)
150 Androgenic alopecia in women (female pattern hair loss)
151 Alopecia areata
152 Trichotillomania
153 Fungal nail infections
154 Nail Diseases:
a. Psoriasis
b. Paronychia, Pseudomas, infection, white spots or bands
c. Ridging and beading, habit tic deformity, onycholysis
d. Digital Mucous cyst, nevi and melanoma, hematoma
Section 21 NEONATAL DISEASE
155 Erythema toxicum neonatorum
156 Miliaria
157 Cutis marmorata
Section 22 CUTANEOUS MANIFESTATIONS OF INTERNAL DISEASE
158 Acquired cutaneous paraneoplastic syndromes
159 Inherited cutaneous paraneoplastic syndromes
160 Acanthosis nigricans
161 Neurofibromatosis
162 Tuberous sclerosis
163 Granuloma annulare
164 Necrobiosis lipoidica
165 Pyoderma gangrenosum
166 Lasers in Dermatology
167 Leishmaniasis
168 Leprosy (Hansen disease)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 21st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323608299
About the Author
James Dinulos
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery (Dermatology Section), Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon; Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of Connecticut; New Hampshire, USA
M. Shane Chapman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor (Dermatology), Department of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire
Andrew Werchniak
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Staff, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA; Instructor, Dermatology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Dorothea Barton
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Dermatology Department of Surgery, Section of Dermatology Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Lebanon NH
Thomas Habif
Thomas P. Habif, MD, Clinical Professor of Surgery (Dermatology Section), Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, NH, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor (Dermatology), Department of Surgery, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA