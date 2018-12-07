Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Christine Cain, focuses on advances in Small Animal Dermatology. Article topics include: Allergen specific immunotherapy; New therapies for atopic dermatitis; Panniculitis; Canine cutaneous lupus erythematosus; Canine eosinophilic (Well’s-like) and sterile neutrophilic (Sweet’s) dermatoses; Perianal dermatoses; Cutaneous lymphoma in dogs and cats; Assessing quality of life for pets with dermatologic disease and their owners; Treatment of demodicosis; Feline pemphigus foliaceus; and Acral lick dermatitis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323675420
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323675413
About the Authors
Christine Cain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Section Chief, Dermatology & Allergy, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine; Assistant Professor, CE, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Dermatology & Allergy Service, Philadelphia, PA