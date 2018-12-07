Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323675413, 9780323675420

Dermatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 49-1

1st Edition

Authors: Christine Cain
eBook ISBN: 9780323675420
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323675413
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, edited by Dr. Christine Cain, focuses on advances in Small Animal Dermatology. Article topics include: Allergen specific immunotherapy; New therapies for atopic dermatitis; Panniculitis; Canine cutaneous lupus erythematosus; Canine eosinophilic (Well’s-like) and sterile neutrophilic (Sweet’s) dermatoses; Perianal dermatoses; Cutaneous lymphoma in dogs and cats; Assessing quality of life for pets with dermatologic disease and their owners; Treatment of demodicosis; Feline pemphigus foliaceus; and Acral lick dermatitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323675420
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323675413

About the Authors

Christine Cain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Section Chief, Dermatology & Allergy, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine; Assistant Professor, CE, University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine Dermatology & Allergy Service, Philadelphia, PA

