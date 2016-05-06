Dermatology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 1-2

Physician Assistant Clinics aims to provide an authoritative and continuously updated clinical information resource that covers all of the relevant PA specialties. Our clinical review articles address the key points, diagnosis, prognosis, clinical management, and complications of disease and techniques, evidence, and controversies in the field. Information for quick reference, as well as in-depth coverage of a topic, is a hallmark of the Clinics’ series.This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, devoted to Dermatology, is edited by Kristen M. Grippe, PA-C. Articles in this issue include: Atopic Dermatitis; Melanoma and Atypical Nevi; Acne and Rosacea; Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma; Nail disorders; Hidradenitis;Cutis Marmorata; Psoriasis; Overview of Botox and Fillers; and Urticaria.