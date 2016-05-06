Dermatology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323443630, 9780323443647

Dermatology, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 1-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kristen M. Grippe
eBook ISBN: 9780323443647
Paperback ISBN: 9780323443630
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2016
Description

Physician Assistant Clinics aims to provide an authoritative and continuously updated clinical information resource that covers all of the relevant PA specialties. Our clinical review articles address the key points, diagnosis, prognosis, clinical management, and complications of disease and techniques, evidence, and controversies in the field. Information for quick reference, as well as in-depth coverage of a topic, is a hallmark of the Clinics’ series.This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, devoted to Dermatology, is edited by Kristen M. Grippe, PA-C. Articles in this issue include: Atopic Dermatitis; Melanoma and Atypical Nevi; Acne and Rosacea; Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma; Nail disorders; Hidradenitis;Cutis Marmorata; Psoriasis; Overview of Botox and Fillers; and Urticaria.

About the Authors

Kristen M. Grippe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dermatology Associates of Erie

