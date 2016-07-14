Dermatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323414562, 9780323414579

Dermatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-6

1st Edition

Authors: Roy Colven
eBook ISBN: 9780323414579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414562
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th July 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Foreword: Dermatology
    2. Preface: Dermatology
    3. Topical Therapy Primer for Nondermatologists
    4. The Role of Biologic Therapies in Dermatology
    5. Selected Disorders of Skin Appendages—Acne, Alopecia, Hyperhidrosis
    6. Nail Disease for the Primary Care Provider
    7. Psoriasis and Cardiovascular Disease
    8. Clinical Approach to Diffuse Blisters
    9. Atopic Dermatitis: A Common Pediatric Condition and Its Evolution in Adulthood
    10. Rheumatologic Skin Disease
    11. Common Dermatologic Procedures
    12. Skin Cancer Epidemiology, Detection, and Management
    13. Approach to the Patient with a Suspected Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reaction
    14. Inpatient Consultative Dermatology
    15. Teledermatology
    16. Index

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Roy Colven, MD, is devoted to Dermatology. Articles in this issue include: Topical Therapy Primer for the Non-dermatologist; The Role of Biologic Therapies in Dermatology; Commonly Used Non-biologic Systemic Therapies in Dermatology; Diseases of Skin Appendages:  Acne, Alopecia, and Hyperhidrosis; Common Procedures in Dermatology; Skin Cancer Epidemiology, Detection, and Management; Psoriasis and Cardiovascular Disease; Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions; Consultative Inpatient Dermatology; Approach to the Patient with Diffuse Blisters; Teledermatology; Nail Disease for the Primary Care Provider; Rheumatologic Skin Disease; and Common Pediatric Skin Diseases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323414579
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323414562

About the Authors

Roy Colven Author

Professor of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Dermatology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington

