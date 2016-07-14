Dermatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Foreword: Dermatology
2. Preface: Dermatology
3. Topical Therapy Primer for Nondermatologists
4. The Role of Biologic Therapies in Dermatology
5. Selected Disorders of Skin Appendages—Acne, Alopecia, Hyperhidrosis
6. Nail Disease for the Primary Care Provider
7. Psoriasis and Cardiovascular Disease
8. Clinical Approach to Diffuse Blisters
9. Atopic Dermatitis: A Common Pediatric Condition and Its Evolution in Adulthood
10. Rheumatologic Skin Disease
11. Common Dermatologic Procedures
12. Skin Cancer Epidemiology, Detection, and Management
13. Approach to the Patient with a Suspected Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reaction
14. Inpatient Consultative Dermatology
15. Teledermatology
16. Index
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Roy Colven, MD, is devoted to Dermatology. Articles in this issue include: Topical Therapy Primer for the Non-dermatologist; The Role of Biologic Therapies in Dermatology; Commonly Used Non-biologic Systemic Therapies in Dermatology; Diseases of Skin Appendages: Acne, Alopecia, and Hyperhidrosis; Common Procedures in Dermatology; Skin Cancer Epidemiology, Detection, and Management; Psoriasis and Cardiovascular Disease; Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions; Consultative Inpatient Dermatology; Approach to the Patient with Diffuse Blisters; Teledermatology; Nail Disease for the Primary Care Provider; Rheumatologic Skin Disease; and Common Pediatric Skin Diseases.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 14th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323414562
About the Authors
Roy Colven Author
Professor of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division of Dermatology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington