Dermatology, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 99-6

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Roy Colven, MD, is devoted to Dermatology. Articles in this issue include: Topical Therapy Primer for the Non-dermatologist; The Role of Biologic Therapies in Dermatology; Commonly Used Non-biologic Systemic Therapies in Dermatology; Diseases of Skin Appendages: Acne, Alopecia, and Hyperhidrosis; Common Procedures in Dermatology; Skin Cancer Epidemiology, Detection, and Management; Psoriasis and Cardiovascular Disease; Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions; Consultative Inpatient Dermatology; Approach to the Patient with Diffuse Blisters; Teledermatology; Nail Disease for the Primary Care Provider; Rheumatologic Skin Disease; and Common Pediatric Skin Diseases.