Dermatologic and Cosmetic Procedures in Office Practice E-Book

Dermatologic and Cosmetic Procedures in Office Practice, by Drs. Richard Usatine, John Pfenninger, Daniel Stulberg, and Rebecca Small, provides you with the clear, step-by-step guidance you need to provide these options to your patients. Full-color photographs and drawings in combination with high-definition narrated videos clearly demonstrate key procedures, including skin biopsies, cryosurgery, electrosurgery, botulinum toxin injections, and more. Access to the full text, and a downloadable image bank online at www.expertconsult.com make this an ideal reference for performing key dermatologic and cosmetic procedures in your practice.