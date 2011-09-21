Dermatologic and Cosmetic Procedures in Office Practice E-Book
1st Edition
Description
Dermatologic and Cosmetic Procedures in Office Practice, by Drs. Richard Usatine, John Pfenninger, Daniel Stulberg, and Rebecca Small, provides you with the clear, step-by-step guidance you need to provide these options to your patients. Full-color photographs and drawings in combination with high-definition narrated videos clearly demonstrate key procedures, including skin biopsies, cryosurgery, electrosurgery, botulinum toxin injections, and more. Access to the full text, and a downloadable image bank online at www.expertconsult.com make this an ideal reference for performing key dermatologic and cosmetic procedures in your practice.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable contents and downloadable image bank online at www.expertconsult.com.
- Incorporate key dermatologic and cosmetic procedures into your practice with coverage of using dermoscopy to more accurately detect skin cancer, the latest information on lasers, botulinum toxin injections and dermal fillers, the diagnosis and treatment of benign and malignant lesions, and more.
- See how to perform each procedure clearly from detailed, full-color photographs and drawings and step-by-step instructions.
- Maximize the value of providing dermatologic and cosmetic procedures with guidance on combination treatments as well as coding and billing details.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 21st September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455723096
About the Author
Richard Usatine
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair of Education, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, San Antonio, TX
John Pfenninger
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, The National Procedures Institute, Midland, MI; Clinical Professor, Department of Family Practice, Michigan State College of Human Medicine, East Lansing, MI
Daniel Stulberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM
Rebecca Small
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Family and Community Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; Private Practice, Monterey Bay Laser Aesthetics, Capitola, CA