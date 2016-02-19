Depressive Disorders in the Community - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200491, 9781483225524

Depressive Disorders in the Community

1st Edition

Authors: C. A. H. Watts
eBook ISBN: 9781483225524
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 182
Description

Depressive Disorders in the Community describes the diagnosis and treatment techniques of 60 case histories of depressive disorders. These cases are collected by one family doctor over a period of some sixteen years, in a single rural community. This book is composed of 10 chapters, and begins with studies of the nature of depressive illnesses and the controversial issue of the number of depressed persons in the community. The subsequent chapters describe the clinical symptoms and manifestations, as well as long-term observation of endogenous depression cases. These topics are followed by discussions on the clinical manifestations of patients with suicidal tendency. The concluding chapters focus on the treatment options of depressive patients, along with an overview of the social problem of depression. This book will be of great value to psychiatrists, general medical practitioners, and social workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1 The Background and the Purpose of the Study

2 The Nature of Depressive Illness

3 The Size of the Problem

4 Clinical Pictures of Depression

5 Schizoid, Chronic, Senile, and other Types of Depression

6 Long-term Observation of Cases of Endogenous Depression

7 The Symptoms of Endogenous Depression

8 Suicide and Attempted Suicide

9 The Treatment of Depression

10 The Social Problem of Depression

Appendix: Data Card

Bibliography

Index




