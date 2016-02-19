Depression and Its Treatment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231648, 9781483281315

Depression and Its Treatment

1st Edition

Authors: John Pollitt
eBook ISBN: 9781483281315
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 124
Description

Depression and its Treatment focuses on medical interventions in the diagnosis and treatment of depression, as well as identification of symptoms and possible mechanisms of treatment. The book first offers information on the concept and classification of depression, physiology and psychopathology, and clinical types of depression, including classification of depressive illnesses and etiology.
The publication then takes a look at the treatment of psychological and physiological depression and complications of depression and their treatment. The text ponders on the prognosis of psychological and physiological depression and critique of existing terminology, as well as illustrative case histories of depression.
The manuscript is highly recommended for clinicians and psychiatrists wanting to explore the approaches in the treatment of depression.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Introduction

Chapter I Concept and Classification of Depression

Chapter II Physiology and Psychopathology

Chapter III Clinical Types of Depression

Chapter IV Treatment of Depression I

Chapter V Treatment of Depression II

Chapter VI Complications of Depression and Their Treatment

Chapter VII Prognosis of Depression

Appendix 1. Critique of Current Terminology

Appendix 2. Illustrative Case Histories

References

Index


