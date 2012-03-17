Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739257, 9781455743100

Depression, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Mintz
eBook ISBN: 9781455743100
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739257
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue discusses the diagnosis and treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and other depressive disorders, with an emphasis on the psychosocial aspects of depression: how it affects societies, how it is affected by culture, and what the true meaning of recovery is for those suffering from MDD. The issue is divided into three section: Etiology, Diagnosis and Treatment.  Authors address the evidence where biology and subjectivity meet.  They discuss what is adaptive and what is pathologic and discuss population-based solutions that take into account the specificity of the individual.  Authors also take into account combination treatments of psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy and weigh the treatment choices against specific patient subtypes.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743100
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739257

About the Authors

David Mintz Author

Austen Riggs Center, Stockbridge, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.