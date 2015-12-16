Deploying Secure Containers for Training and Development
1st Edition
Description
In the book we will be talking about Deploying Secure Containers for Training and Development. The book covers the technology behind Linux-based containers and what they can be used for. Details on how to use containers in training and development are also provided.
Key Features
- Provides information on using secure containers for training and develpoment.
Readership
security professionals, IT managers, network administrators
Table of Contents
- About the Authors
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Containers
- Chapter 2. Using Containers in Training
- Chapter 3. Experimentation
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 46
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2016
- Published:
- 16th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128051047
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128047170
About the Author
Jon Schipp
Jon Schipp is a Security Engineer at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, Director of Security at Draconyx, as well as the founder and chair of OpenNSM at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is the author of ISLET, among other tools, as well as a contributor to many Free and Open Source Projects including The Netsniff-NG Toolkit, SecurityOnion, and the Bro Project. With a few publications and many talks, he has been fortunate enough to have audiences at various conferences including DerbyCon, AIDE, Hack3rCon, BroCon, XSEDE, MOSSCon, and more. In his free time, he enjoys reading about history and philosophy, listening to death metal and playing recreational volleyball.
Henry Dalziel
Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK