Deploying Secure Containers for Training and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128047170, 9780128051047

Deploying Secure Containers for Training and Development

1st Edition

Authors: Jon Schipp Henry Dalziel
eBook ISBN: 9780128051047
Paperback ISBN: 9780128047170
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 16th December 2015
Page Count: 46
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
23.79
28.95
24.61
39.95
33.96
42.68
36.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
28.95
24.61
24.99
21.24
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the book we will be talking about Deploying Secure Containers for Training and Development. The book covers the technology behind Linux-based containers and what they can be used for. Details on how to use containers in training and development are also provided.

Key Features

  • Provides information on using secure containers for training and develpoment.

Readership

security professionals, IT managers, network administrators

Table of Contents

  • About the Authors
  • Introduction
  • Chapter 1. Containers
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 2. Using Containers in Training
    • Abstract
  • Chapter 3. Experimentation
    • Abstract
  • Conclusion
  • References

Details

No. of pages:
46
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780128051047
Paperback ISBN:
9780128047170

About the Author

Jon Schipp

Jon Schipp is a Security Engineer at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, Director of Security at Draconyx, as well as the founder and chair of OpenNSM at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is the author of ISLET, among other tools, as well as a contributor to many Free and Open Source Projects including The Netsniff-NG Toolkit, SecurityOnion, and the Bro Project. With a few publications and many talks, he has been fortunate enough to have audiences at various conferences including DerbyCon, AIDE, Hack3rCon, BroCon, XSEDE, MOSSCon, and more. In his free time, he enjoys reading about history and philosophy, listening to death metal and playing recreational volleyball.

Henry Dalziel

Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.