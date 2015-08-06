Dentoalveolar Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

Editor Michael Kleiman, DMD and authors review the current state of Dentoalveolar Surgery. Articles include: Pre-prosthetic Surgery; Dentoalveolar Surgery for Patients on Modern Anticoagulants and Antiresorptive Medications; Dental Extractions and Preservation of Space; Managing Impacted Third Molars; Update on Coronectomy for Impacted Third Molars at High Risk for Paresthesia; Apicoectomies: Treatment Planning and Surgical Technique in a Modern World; Minimizing Pain, Swelling and Infections for Dentoalveolar Surgery; Implementing a “Culture of Safety” in Dentoalveolar Surgery; Strategies for Minimizing Nerve Injuries in Dentoalveolar Surgery and What To Do If It Happens; Soft Tissue Procedures to Preserve and Restore Healthy Attached Gingiva around Natural Teeth and Implants; Surgical Treatment of Impacted Canines: What the Orthodontist Would Like the Surgeon to Know, and more!