Dentoalveolar Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393485, 9780323393492

Dentoalveolar Surgery, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Kleiman
eBook ISBN: 9780323393492
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393485
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th August 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Editor Michael Kleiman, DMD and authors review the current state of Dentoalveolar Surgery. Articles include: Pre-prosthetic Surgery; Dentoalveolar Surgery for Patients on Modern Anticoagulants and Antiresorptive Medications; Dental Extractions and Preservation of Space; Managing Impacted Third Molars; Update on Coronectomy for Impacted Third Molars at High Risk for Paresthesia; Apicoectomies: Treatment Planning and Surgical Technique in a Modern World; Minimizing Pain, Swelling and Infections for Dentoalveolar Surgery; Implementing a “Culture of Safety” in Dentoalveolar Surgery; Strategies for Minimizing Nerve Injuries in Dentoalveolar Surgery and What To Do If It Happens; Soft Tissue Procedures to Preserve and Restore Healthy Attached Gingiva around Natural Teeth and Implants; Surgical Treatment of Impacted Canines: What the Orthodontist Would Like the Surgeon to Know, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393492
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393485

About the Authors

Michael Kleiman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Edison-Clark Oral Surgery Associates

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.