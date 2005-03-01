Dentistry, Dental Practice, and the Community
6th Edition
Description
This great resource presents dentistry and dental practice against the ever-changing backdrop of economic, technological, and demographic trends, as well as the distribution of the oral diseases that dental professionals treat and prevent. The text is logically divided into five parts. Dentistry and the Community deals with the development of the dental and dental hygiene professions, demographics of the public, its use of dental services, and the professional role. Dental Practice covers the structure and financing of dental care, the personnel involved in providing that care, and the emerging field of evidence-based dentistry. The Methods of Oral Epidemiology provides a comprehensive assessment of the epidemiology of oral diseases and the determinants of their distribution in society. The Distribution of Oral Diseases and Conditions gives a detailed presentation of how the common oral diseases are distributed in the community. Prevention of Oral Diseases in Public Health discusses methods of preventing oral diseases in dental practice and through public health action.
Key Features
- Thorough explanations of how to read dental literature help readers understand how to draw their own conclusions from the latest studies.
- Coverage presents a number of complex problems facing practitioners today regarding access to dental care, and discusses how to solve them by working with public authorities and insurers.
- Comprehensive coverage of oral disease distribution helps readers to understand trends and risks they will encounter in the field.
- Material on prevention and control of oral diseases provides important information that all dental practitioners should have.
- Research designs used in oral epidemology assess the pros and cons of dental indexes available, allowing readers to gain an understanding of the complexities of disease measurement and research.
- Detailed content on providing dental care to the American public presents a unique opportunity to learn the system of dental care delivery.
- State-of-the-art coverage of mercury issues offer a balanced view of issues like toxicity, potential hazards, review of evidence, and politics.
- Ethical guidelines provide a discussion of how ethical principles have evolved over time and the precipitating events that pushed ethical practice into the forefront of health care.
- Information on the development of dental professions gives readers insight into how these professions originated and their current state.
Table of Contents
Part I: Dentistry and the Community
1. The Professions of Dentistry and Dental Hygiene
2. The Public Served by Dentistry
3. Ethics and Responsibility in Dental Care
4. Dental Public Health
5. Promotion of Oral Health
Part II: Dental Practice
6. Dental Practice
7. Financing Dental Care
8. The Dental Workforce
9. Access to Dental Care
10. Infection Control and Mercury Safety
11. Reading the Dental Literature
12. Evidence-Based Dentistry
Part III: The Methods of Oral Epidemiology
13. Research Designs in Oral Epidemiology
14. The Measurement of Oral Diseases
15. Measuring Dental Cares
16. Measuring Periodontal Diseases
17. Measuring Dental Fluorosis
18. Measuring Other Conditions
Part IV: The Distribution of Oral Diseases and Conditions
19. Tooth Loss
20. Dental Caries
21. Periodontal Diseases
22. Dental Fluorosis
23. Oral Cancer and Other Oral Conditions
Part V: Prevention of Oral Diseases in Public Health
24. Fluoride: Human Health and Caries Prevention
25. Fluoridation of Drinking Water
26. Other Uses of Fluoride in Caries Prevention
27. Fissure Sealants
28. Diet and Plaque Control
29. Prevention of Periodontal Diseases
30. Smokeless Tobacco, Oral Cancer, and Anti-Tobacco Initiatives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2005
- Published:
- 1st March 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437725612
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757107
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721605159
About the Author
Brian Burt
Affiliations and Expertise
Program in Dental Public Health, School of Public Health, The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Steven Eklund
Affiliations and Expertise
Program in Dental Public Health, School of Public Health, The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI