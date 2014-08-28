Dentine Hypersensitivity
1st Edition
Developing a Person-centred Approach to Oral Health
Description
Dentine Hypersensitivity: Developing a Person-Centred Approach to Oral Health provides a detailed and integrated account of interdisciplinary research into dentine hypersensitivity. The monograph will be of interest to all those working on person centred oral health related research because it provides not only an account of the findings of a series of studies into dentine hypersensitivity drawing on the research traditions of epidemiology, sociology psychology, and dental public health but an integrated study of the benefits of exploring a single oral condition from this range of disciplines.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to Dentine Hypersensitivity, and uses a multidisciplinary approach to detail interdisciplinary research on the subject
- Outlines the clinical presentation of Dentine Hypersensitivity and the underlying physiological mechanisms
- Presents a case study of how social and behavioral science can bright new insights into the experience, treatment, and fundamental knowledge of an important dental condition
- Written by prominent dentists, psychologists, sociologists, and industry scientists working specifically on the topic of Dentine Hypersensitivity and its subsequent research
Readership
Dental academics working in oral health related quality of life, dental public health, behavioral and social science.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Part One: Introduction and Background
- 1. Introduction
- Diseases, people, and society
- The operation was a success, but the patient died
- Biopsychosocial model of health
- Health-related quality of life
- Oral health-related quality of life
- Applications of OHQoL
- The value of theoretical models
- This book
- References
- 2. Clinical presentation and physiological mechanisms of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Clinical presentation of DH
- Physiological mechanisms of DH
- Summary
- References
- 3. The burden of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Diagnosis of dentine hypersensitivity
- Prevalence of dentine hypersensitivity
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 4. The management of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction/overview
- Etiology, predisposing factors, and clinical features
- Methods for product evaluation
- In-office (professionally applied) treatment modalities
- Toothpastes, mouth rinse formulations, and topically applied varnishes
- Recent advances in the management of DH
- Clinical management of DH
- Specific DH management strategies
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 5. The importance of subjective assessments of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Assessment of dental disease and health
- How do we measure “health-related quality of life?”
- Interpretation of OHQoL data and measurement of pain symptoms
- How to capture clinically relevant change
- Relevance for measurement of dentine hypersensitivity
- Conclusion
- References
- Part Two: The Subjective Experience of Dentine Hypersensitivity
- 6. The everyday impact of dentine sensitivity: Personal and functional aspects
- Introduction
- Materials and methods
- Data analysis
- Results
- The impact of dentine sensitivity on everyday life
- Predictability
- Emotional impact
- Functional impact
- Social impact
- Coping with dentine sensitivity
- Illness beliefs
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 7. Construction and validation of the quality of life measure for dentine hypersensitivity (DHEQ)
- Introduction
- Materials and methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 8. Ice cream-related quality of life: Constructing a questionnaire to capture changes in the impacts of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Our perspective
- Explicitly determining the purpose of the measure
- Selection of a model
- The value of qualitative data
- Selection of domains
- Selection of descriptive system
- Selection of items
- Reference period
- Panel testing
- Conclusion
- References
- 9. The dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire (DHEQ): A longitudinal validation study
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- 10. Derivation of a short form of the dentine hypersensitivity questionnaire
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- 11. Development of the chinese version of the dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire
- Materials and methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Part Three: Psychology and the Measurement of Pain and Impact
- 12. Response shift and oral health quality of life in dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- What is response shift?
- Response shift in dentine hypersensitivity
- Recalibration in a randomized controlled trial for treatments of dentine hypersensitivity
- Response shift in people with dentine hypersensitivity: a longitudinal qualitative study
- Conclusion
- References
- 13. Development of condition-specific scales for reporting the pain of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Measurement of subjective pain
- Development of scales to assess DH pain
- Conclusions
- References
- 14. The role of illness beliefs and coping in the adjustment to dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Method
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Part Four: Dentine Hypersensitivity and the Construction of Meaning
- 15. The experience of health and illness: Polycontextural meaning and accounts of illness
- Introduction
- Luhmann’s social systems theory
- The study
- Analytical strategies of Luhmann’s social systems theory
- Form and semantic analysis
- The imperative of dentine sensitivity
- The nonproblem problem of dentine sensitivity
- The emerging semantics of dentine sensitivity
- Morality and dentine sensitivity
- “My teeth,” “the teeth,” and sensitivity
- The polyphonic unity of accounts of illness
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 16. Differentiation and displacement: Unpicking the relationship between accounts of illness and social structure
- Introduction
- Theoretical background: sense-making, narratives of illness, semantic displacement, and social structure
- Methodology
- Synchronic analysis
- Diachronic analysis
- Differentiation and displacement: the emergence of dentine hypersensitivity
- The market and dentine hypersensitivity
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 17. Consumer advertising and the meaning of dentine hypersensitivity
- Introduction
- Commodification and DH
- Materials and methods
- Results
- Discussion
- References
- Part Five: Discussion and Conclusion
- 18. Conclusions
- Person-centered oral health care and research
- Dentine hypersensitivity
- The Dentine Hypersensitivity Experience Questionnaire
- Subsequent and future work
- The meaning of DH
- Multidisciplinarity
- References
- Appendix 1. The dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire
- Calculating summary scores
- The dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire
- Dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire
- Appendix 2. The 15-item dentine hypersensitivity experience questionnaire (DHEQ-15)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 28th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016589
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128016312
About the Author
Peter Glenn Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Research, School of Clinical Dentistry Honorary Consultant in Dental Public Health, NHS Sheffield. Vice-Chair, NIHR Specialty Group for Oral and Dental Research