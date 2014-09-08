Offering practical tips and expert answers to topics in dentistry and oral medicine, Dental Secrets, 4th Edition provides an ideal preparation tool for exams, clinical rotations, and board certification. A concise, illustrated Q&A format covers key areas such as oral pathology and radiology, periodontology, endodontics, restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, infection control, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Written by Stephen Sonis and a team of expert contributors, this mini-reference makes it easier to prepare for real-world clinical scenarios and review for the NBDE and other certification exams.