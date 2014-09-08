Dental Secrets - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323262781, 9780323262798

Dental Secrets

4th Edition

Authors: Stephen Sonis
Paperback ISBN: 9780323262781
eBook ISBN: 9780323262798
eBook ISBN: 9780323262828
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th September 2014
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Patient Management and Dentist/Patient Relationships
2. Treatment Planning and Oral Diagnosis
3. Management of the Medically Compromised Patient
4. Oral Pathology
5. Oral Radiology
6. Periodontology
7. Endodontics
8. Restorative Dentistry
9. Prosthodontics
10. Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
11. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
12. Infection and Hazard Control
13. Dental Public Health
14. Legal Issues and Ethics in Dental Practice

Description

Offering practical tips and expert answers to topics in dentistry and oral medicine, Dental Secrets, 4th Edition provides an ideal preparation tool for exams, clinical rotations, and board certification. A concise, illustrated Q&A format covers key areas such as oral pathology and radiology, periodontology, endodontics, restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, infection control, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Written by Stephen Sonis and a team of expert contributors, this mini-reference makes it easier to prepare for real-world clinical scenarios and review for the NBDE and other certification exams.

Key Features

  • Over 2,000 questions include concise answers for core topics in dentistry and oral medicine, providing valuable pearls, tips, memory aids, and ‘secrets.’
  • Question-and-answer format makes this the perfect review tool for certification exams, a clinical refresher, or a quick reference guide.
  • Over 100 illustrations, tables, and bulleted lists highlight key information.
  • Expert contributors share practical tips, answers, and secrets on safe and effective dentistry practice.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323262781
eBook ISBN:
9780323262798
eBook ISBN:
9780323262828

About the Authors

Stephen Sonis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Dentistry, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA; Associate Professor of Oral Medicine and Oral Pathology, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA; Associate Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.