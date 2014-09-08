Dental Secrets
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Patient Management and Dentist/Patient Relationships
2. Treatment Planning and Oral Diagnosis
3. Management of the Medically Compromised Patient
4. Oral Pathology
5. Oral Radiology
6. Periodontology
7. Endodontics
8. Restorative Dentistry
9. Prosthodontics
10. Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics
11. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
12. Infection and Hazard Control
13. Dental Public Health
14. Legal Issues and Ethics in Dental Practice
Offering practical tips and expert answers to topics in dentistry and oral medicine, Dental Secrets, 4th Edition provides an ideal preparation tool for exams, clinical rotations, and board certification. A concise, illustrated Q&A format covers key areas such as oral pathology and radiology, periodontology, endodontics, restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, orthodontics, infection control, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Written by Stephen Sonis and a team of expert contributors, this mini-reference makes it easier to prepare for real-world clinical scenarios and review for the NBDE and other certification exams.
- Over 2,000 questions include concise answers for core topics in dentistry and oral medicine, providing valuable pearls, tips, memory aids, and ‘secrets.’
- Question-and-answer format makes this the perfect review tool for certification exams, a clinical refresher, or a quick reference guide.
- Over 100 illustrations, tables, and bulleted lists highlight key information.
- Expert contributors share practical tips, answers, and secrets on safe and effective dentistry practice.
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 8th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323262781
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262798
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262828
Stephen Sonis Author
Chief, Division of Dentistry, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA; Associate Professor of Oral Medicine and Oral Pathology, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, MA; Associate Physician, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA