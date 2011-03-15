Dental Radiography - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437711622, 9781455777273

Dental Radiography

4th Edition

Principles and Techniques

Authors: Joen Iannucci Laura Howerton Joen Iannucci Laura Howerton
eBook ISBN: 9781455777273
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th March 2011
Page Count: 488
Description

Providing essential coverage of dental radiography principles and complete technical instruction, Dental Radiography: Principles and Techniques, 4th Edition, is your key to the safe, effective use of radiation in the dental office. The first ever full-color dental radiography resource, this combination of a textbook and a training manual guides you step-by-step through common procedures, with accompanying illustrations, case studies, and interactive exercises to help you apply what you've learned to practice.

Key Features

  • A concise, straightforward writing style makes complex concepts more accessible and helps you easily identify the most important information.

  • Step-by-step procedures combine clear instructions with anatomical drawings, positioning photos, and corresponding radiographs to help you confidently and accurately perform specific techniques, thus minimizing radiation exposure to the patient.

  • Helpful Hints detail common problems you may encounter in practice and provide a checklist to guide you through the do's and don'ts of imaging procedures.

  • Quiz Questions at the end of each chapter assess your understanding of important content.

  • Key terms, learning objectives, and chapter summaries highlight essential information to help you study more efficiently.

  • Interactive exercises, terminology games, and case studies modeled on the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) on Evolve reinforce your understanding and help you prepare for examinations.

Table of Contents

PART 1: Radiation Basics

1. Radiation History

2. Radiation Physics

3. Radiation Characteristics

4. Radiation Biology

5. Radiation Protection

 

PART 2: Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics

6. Dental X-Ray Equipment

7. Dental X-Ray Film

8. Dental X-Ray Characteristics

9. Dental X-Ray Film Processing

10. Quality Assurance in the Dental Office

 

PART 3: Dental Radiographer Basics

11. Dental Radiographs and the Dental Radiographer

12. Patient Relations and the Dental Radiographer

13. Patient Education and the Dental Radiographer

14. Legal Issues and the Dental Radiographer

15. Infection Control

 

PART 4: Technique Basics

16. Introduction to Radiographic Examinations

17. Paralleling Technique

18. Bisecting Technique

19. Bite-Wing Technique

20. Exposure and Technique Errors

21. Occlusal and Localization Techniques

22. Panoramic Imaging

23. Extraoral Imaging

24. Imaging of Patients with Special Needs

25. Digital Radiography

26. Cone Beam Computed Tomography NEW!

 

PART 5: Normal Anatomy and Film Mounting Basics

27. Normal Anatomy: Intraoral Images

28. Film Mounting and Viewing

29. Normal Anatomy: Panoramic Images

 

PART 6: Radiographic Interpretation Basics

30. Introduction to Radiographic Interpretation

31. Descriptive Terminology

32. Identification of Restorations, Dental Materials, and Foreign Objects

33. Interpretation of Dental Caries

34. Interpretation of Periodontal Disease

35. Interpretation of Trauma and Pulpal and Periapical Lesions

 

APPENDIX: Mathematical Formulas Used in Dental Radiography

GLOSSARY

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Joen Iannucci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Laura Howerton

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina

