Dental Radiography
4th Edition
Principles and Techniques
Description
Providing essential coverage of dental radiography principles and complete technical instruction, Dental Radiography: Principles and Techniques, 4th Edition, is your key to the safe, effective use of radiation in the dental office. The first ever full-color dental radiography resource, this combination of a textbook and a training manual guides you step-by-step through common procedures, with accompanying illustrations, case studies, and interactive exercises to help you apply what you've learned to practice.
Key Features
- A concise, straightforward writing style makes complex concepts more accessible and helps you easily identify the most important information.
- Step-by-step procedures combine clear instructions with anatomical drawings, positioning photos, and corresponding radiographs to help you confidently and accurately perform specific techniques, thus minimizing radiation exposure to the patient.
- Helpful Hints detail common problems you may encounter in practice and provide a checklist to guide you through the do's and don'ts of imaging procedures.
- Quiz Questions at the end of each chapter assess your understanding of important content.
- Key terms, learning objectives, and chapter summaries highlight essential information to help you study more efficiently.
- Interactive exercises, terminology games, and case studies modeled on the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE) on Evolve reinforce your understanding and help you prepare for examinations.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Radiation Basics
1. Radiation History
2. Radiation Physics
3. Radiation Characteristics
4. Radiation Biology
5. Radiation Protection
PART 2: Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics
6. Dental X-Ray Equipment
7. Dental X-Ray Film
8. Dental X-Ray Characteristics
9. Dental X-Ray Film Processing
10. Quality Assurance in the Dental Office
PART 3: Dental Radiographer Basics
11. Dental Radiographs and the Dental Radiographer
12. Patient Relations and the Dental Radiographer
13. Patient Education and the Dental Radiographer
14. Legal Issues and the Dental Radiographer
15. Infection Control
PART 4: Technique Basics
16. Introduction to Radiographic Examinations
17. Paralleling Technique
18. Bisecting Technique
19. Bite-Wing Technique
20. Exposure and Technique Errors
21. Occlusal and Localization Techniques
22. Panoramic Imaging
23. Extraoral Imaging
24. Imaging of Patients with Special Needs
25. Digital Radiography
26. Cone Beam Computed Tomography NEW!
PART 5: Normal Anatomy and Film Mounting Basics
27. Normal Anatomy: Intraoral Images
28. Film Mounting and Viewing
29. Normal Anatomy: Panoramic Images
PART 6: Radiographic Interpretation Basics
30. Introduction to Radiographic Interpretation
31. Descriptive Terminology
32. Identification of Restorations, Dental Materials, and Foreign Objects
33. Interpretation of Dental Caries
34. Interpretation of Periodontal Disease
35. Interpretation of Trauma and Pulpal and Periapical Lesions
APPENDIX: Mathematical Formulas Used in Dental Radiography
GLOSSARY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 15th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777273
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291293
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711639
About the Author
Joen Iannucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Laura Howerton
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina
Joen Iannucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Laura Howerton
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina