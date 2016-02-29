Dental Radiography - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323297424, 9780323297431

Dental Radiography

5th Edition

Principles and Techniques

Authors: Joen Iannucci Laura Howerton
Paperback ISBN: 9780323297424
eBook ISBN: 9780323297431
eBook ISBN: 9780323297479
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th February 2016
Page Count: 480
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Set yourself up for success with this must-have oral radiography text. Dental Radiography: Principles and Techniques gives you a comprehensive foundation for the safe, effective use of radiation in the modern dental office. This combination textbook and training manual features easy-to-understand content combined with step-by-step techniques and a stellar art program to help you apply what you’ve learned to practice. Plus, new content focuses on pediatrics and the latest in digital and three-dimensional technology!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage offers all the information you need to know to prepare for board exams. 

  • Step-by-step procedures help ensure technique mastery and serve as a valuable reference tool. 

  • Technique Tips help you to recognize and prevent the most common performance pitfalls.

  • Quiz questions provide valuable self-assessment of important concepts. 

  • Key terminology is highlighted in chapter discussions and defined in a back-of-book glossary. 

  • Learning objectives and chapter summaries serve as goal-setting study tools.

Table of Contents

PART I. Radiation Basics
1. Radiation History
2. Radiation Physics
3. Radiation Characteristics
4. Radiation Biology
5. Radiation Protection

PART II. Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics
6. Dental X-Ray Equipment
7. Dental X-Ray Film
8. Dental X-Ray Image Characteristics
9. Dental X-Ray Film Processing
10. Quality Assurance in the Dental Office

PART III. Dental Radiographer Basics
11. Dental Radiographs and the Dental Radiographer
12. Patient Relations and the Dental Radiographer
13. Patient Education and the Dental Radiographer
14. Legal Issues and the Dental Radiographer
15. Infection Control and the Dental Radiographer

PART IV. Technique Basics
16. Introduction to Radiographic Examinations
17. Paralleling Technique
18. Bisecting Technique
19. Bite-Wing Technique
20. Exposure and Technique Errors
21. Occlusal and Localization Techniques
22. Panoramic Imaging
23. Extraoral Imaging
24. Imaging of Patients with Special Needs

PART V. Digital Imaging Basics
25. Digital Imaging
26. Three-Dimensional Digital Imaging

PART VI. Normal Anatomy and Film Mounting Basics
27. Normal Anatomy: Intraoral Images
28. Film Mounting and Viewing
29. Normal Anatomy: Panoramic Images

PART VII. Image Interpretation Basics
30. Introduction to Image Interpretation
31. Descriptive Terminology
32. Identification of Restorations, Dental Materials, and Foreign Objects
33. Interpretation of Dental Caries
34. Interpretation of Periodontal Disease
35. Interpretation of Trauma and Pulpal and Periapical Lesions

GLOSSARY

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323297424
eBook ISBN:
9780323297431
eBook ISBN:
9780323297479

About the Author

Joen Iannucci

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Laura Howerton

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.