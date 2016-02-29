Dental Radiography

PART I. Radiation Basics

1. Radiation History

2. Radiation Physics

3. Radiation Characteristics

4. Radiation Biology

5. Radiation Protection

PART II. Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics

6. Dental X-Ray Equipment

7. Dental X-Ray Film

8. Dental X-Ray Image Characteristics

9. Dental X-Ray Film Processing

10. Quality Assurance in the Dental Office

PART III. Dental Radiographer Basics

11. Dental Radiographs and the Dental Radiographer

12. Patient Relations and the Dental Radiographer

13. Patient Education and the Dental Radiographer

14. Legal Issues and the Dental Radiographer

15. Infection Control and the Dental Radiographer

PART IV. Technique Basics

16. Introduction to Radiographic Examinations

17. Paralleling Technique

18. Bisecting Technique

19. Bite-Wing Technique

20. Exposure and Technique Errors

21. Occlusal and Localization Techniques

22. Panoramic Imaging

23. Extraoral Imaging

24. Imaging of Patients with Special Needs

PART V. Digital Imaging Basics

25. Digital Imaging

26. Three-Dimensional Digital Imaging

PART VI. Normal Anatomy and Film Mounting Basics

27. Normal Anatomy: Intraoral Images

28. Film Mounting and Viewing

29. Normal Anatomy: Panoramic Images

PART VII. Image Interpretation Basics

30. Introduction to Image Interpretation

31. Descriptive Terminology

32. Identification of Restorations, Dental Materials, and Foreign Objects

33. Interpretation of Dental Caries

34. Interpretation of Periodontal Disease

35. Interpretation of Trauma and Pulpal and Periapical Lesions

GLOSSARY

INDEX

