Dental Radiography
5th Edition
Principles and Techniques
Description
Set yourself up for success with this must-have oral radiography text. Dental Radiography: Principles and Techniques gives you a comprehensive foundation for the safe, effective use of radiation in the modern dental office. This combination textbook and training manual features easy-to-understand content combined with step-by-step techniques and a stellar art program to help you apply what you’ve learned to practice. Plus, new content focuses on pediatrics and the latest in digital and three-dimensional technology!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage offers all the information you need to know to prepare for board exams.
- Step-by-step procedures help ensure technique mastery and serve as a valuable reference tool.
- Technique Tips help you to recognize and prevent the most common performance pitfalls.
- Quiz questions provide valuable self-assessment of important concepts.
- Key terminology is highlighted in chapter discussions and defined in a back-of-book glossary.
- Learning objectives and chapter summaries serve as goal-setting study tools.
Table of Contents
PART I. Radiation Basics
1. Radiation History
2. Radiation Physics
3. Radiation Characteristics
4. Radiation Biology
5. Radiation Protection
PART II. Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics
6. Dental X-Ray Equipment
7. Dental X-Ray Film
8. Dental X-Ray Image Characteristics
9. Dental X-Ray Film Processing
10. Quality Assurance in the Dental Office
PART III. Dental Radiographer Basics
11. Dental Radiographs and the Dental Radiographer
12. Patient Relations and the Dental Radiographer
13. Patient Education and the Dental Radiographer
14. Legal Issues and the Dental Radiographer
15. Infection Control and the Dental Radiographer
PART IV. Technique Basics
16. Introduction to Radiographic Examinations
17. Paralleling Technique
18. Bisecting Technique
19. Bite-Wing Technique
20. Exposure and Technique Errors
21. Occlusal and Localization Techniques
22. Panoramic Imaging
23. Extraoral Imaging
24. Imaging of Patients with Special Needs
PART V. Digital Imaging Basics
25. Digital Imaging
26. Three-Dimensional Digital Imaging
PART VI. Normal Anatomy and Film Mounting Basics
27. Normal Anatomy: Intraoral Images
28. Film Mounting and Viewing
29. Normal Anatomy: Panoramic Images
PART VII. Image Interpretation Basics
30. Introduction to Image Interpretation
31. Descriptive Terminology
32. Identification of Restorations, Dental Materials, and Foreign Objects
33. Interpretation of Dental Caries
34. Interpretation of Periodontal Disease
35. Interpretation of Trauma and Pulpal and Periapical Lesions
GLOSSARY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 29th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323297424
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297431
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297479
About the Author
Joen Iannucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Laura Howerton
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina