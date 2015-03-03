Dental Materials - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455773855, 9781455773862

Dental Materials

3rd Edition

Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists

Authors: W. Stephan Eakle Carol Hatrick
Paperback ISBN: 9781455773855
eBook ISBN: 9781455773862
eBook ISBN: 9780323294546
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd March 2015
Page Count: 384
Description

With Dental Materials: Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists, 3rd Edition, you will learn the most current methods of placing — or assisting in the placement — of dental materials, and how to instruct patients in their maintenance. Easy-to-follow, step-by-step procedures show how to mix, use, and apply dental materials within the context of the patient’s course of treatment. The multidisciplinary author team enhances this edition with new chapters on preventive and desensitizing materials, tooth whitening, and preventive and corrective oral appliances, with new clinical photos throughout. An Evolve website provides new chapter quizzes for classroom and board exam preparation!

Key Features

  • An emphasis on application shows how dental materials are used in day-to-day clinical practice.
  • Step-by-step procedure boxes list detailed equipment/supplies and instructions on how to perform more than 30 key procedures, with icons indicating specific guidelines or precautions.
  • Chapter review questions help you assess your understanding of the content and prepare for classroom and board examinations.
  • Clinical tips and precautions are provided in summary boxes, focusing on the Do’s and Don’ts in clinical practice and patient care.
  • Case-based discussions include scenarios that apply dental materials content to daily practice, encourage critical thinking, and reinforce proper patient education.
  • An Evolve companion website offers practice quizzes, interactive exercises, competency skill worksheets, and vocabulary practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Dental Materials
    2. Oral Environment and Patient Considerations
    3. Physical Properties of Dental Materials
    4. General Handling and Safety
    5. Principles of Bonding
    6. Composites, Glass Ionomers, and Compomers
    7. NEW! Preventive and Desensitizing Materials
    8. NEW! Teeth Whitening Materials and Procedures
    9. Dental Ceramics
    10. Dental Amalgam
    11. Casting Metals, Solders, and Wrought Metal Alloys
    12. Dental Implants
    13. Abrasion, Finishing, and Polishing
    14. Dental Cement
    15. Impression Materials
    16. Gypsum Products
    17. Polymers for Prosthetic Dentistry
    18. Provisional Restorations
    19. NEW! Preventive and Corrective Oral Appliances
    Appendix: Answers to Review Questions
    Glossary
    Index

About the Author

W. Stephan Eakle

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dentistry Emeritus, Department of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA

Carol Hatrick

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Dental Programs, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

