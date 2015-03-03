Dental Materials
3rd Edition
Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists
Description
With Dental Materials: Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists, 3rd Edition, you will learn the most current methods of placing — or assisting in the placement — of dental materials, and how to instruct patients in their maintenance. Easy-to-follow, step-by-step procedures show how to mix, use, and apply dental materials within the context of the patient’s course of treatment. The multidisciplinary author team enhances this edition with new chapters on preventive and desensitizing materials, tooth whitening, and preventive and corrective oral appliances, with new clinical photos throughout. An Evolve website provides new chapter quizzes for classroom and board exam preparation!
Key Features
- An emphasis on application shows how dental materials are used in day-to-day clinical practice.
- Step-by-step procedure boxes list detailed equipment/supplies and instructions on how to perform more than 30 key procedures, with icons indicating specific guidelines or precautions.
- Chapter review questions help you assess your understanding of the content and prepare for classroom and board examinations.
- Clinical tips and precautions are provided in summary boxes, focusing on the Do’s and Don’ts in clinical practice and patient care.
- Case-based discussions include scenarios that apply dental materials content to daily practice, encourage critical thinking, and reinforce proper patient education.
- An Evolve companion website offers practice quizzes, interactive exercises, competency skill worksheets, and vocabulary practice.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Dental Materials
2. Oral Environment and Patient Considerations
3. Physical Properties of Dental Materials
4. General Handling and Safety
5. Principles of Bonding
6. Composites, Glass Ionomers, and Compomers
7. NEW! Preventive and Desensitizing Materials
8. NEW! Teeth Whitening Materials and Procedures
9. Dental Ceramics
10. Dental Amalgam
11. Casting Metals, Solders, and Wrought Metal Alloys
12. Dental Implants
13. Abrasion, Finishing, and Polishing
14. Dental Cement
15. Impression Materials
16. Gypsum Products
17. Polymers for Prosthetic Dentistry
18. Provisional Restorations
19. NEW! Preventive and Corrective Oral Appliances
Appendix: Answers to Review Questions
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 3rd March 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455773855
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773862
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294546
About the Author
W. Stephan Eakle
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry Emeritus, Department of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA
Carol Hatrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Dental Programs, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA