Dental Materials
2nd Edition
Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists
Description
With this hands-on resource, you will learn the most current methods of placing -- or assisting in the placement -- of dental materials, and how to instruct patients in their maintenance. Dental Materials uses step-by-step procedures to show how to mix, use, and apply dental materials within the context of the patient’s course of treatment. Expert authors Carol Hatrick, W. Stephan Eakle, and William F. Bird enhance this edition with four new chapters, along with coverage of newly approved materials and esthetic tools including the latest advances in bleaching and bonding. A new companion Evolve website lets you practice skills with challenging exercises!
Key Features
- Procedure boxes include step-by-step instructions for common tasks.
- Procedural icons indicate specific guidelines or precautions that need to be followed for each procedure.
- End-of-chapter review questions help you assess your retention of material, with answers provided in an appendix.
- End-of-chapter case-based discussions provide a real-life application of material covered in the chapter.
- Clinical tips and precautions emphasize important information, advice, and warnings on the use of materials.
- Key terms are defined at the beginning of each chapter, bolded within the chapter, and defined in the glossary.
- Objectives help you focus on the information to gain from each chapter.
- Introductions provide an overview of what will be discussed in each chapter.
- Summary tables and boxes make it easy to find and review key concepts and information.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Dental Materials
2. Oral Environment and Patient Considerations
3. Physical Properties of Dental Materials
4. General Handling and Safety
5. Principles of Bonding
6. Composites, Glass Ionomers, and Compomers
7. Preventive and Bleaching Materials
8. NEW! Dental Ceramics
9. NEW! Dental Amalgam
10. NEW! Casting Alloys, Solders, and Wrought Metal Alloys
11. NEW! Dental Implants
12. Abrasion, Finishing, and Polishing
13. Dental Cements
14. Impression Materials
15. Gypsum Products
16. Polymers for Prosthetic Dentistry
17. Provisional Restorations
18. Dental Waxes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 26th February 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723861
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291231
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455777211
About the Author
W. Stephan Eakle
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry Emeritus, Department of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA
Carol Hatrick
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Dental Programs, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
William Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Interim Chair, Department of Preventative and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA