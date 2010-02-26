Dental Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437708554, 9781437723861

Dental Materials

2nd Edition

Clinical Applications for Dental Assistants and Dental Hygienists

Authors: W. Stephan Eakle Carol Hatrick Carol Hatrick W. Stephan Eakle William Bird
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th February 2010
Page Count: 304
Description

With this hands-on resource, you will learn the most current methods of placing -- or assisting in the placement -- of dental materials, and how to instruct patients in their maintenance. Dental Materials uses step-by-step procedures to show how to mix, use, and apply dental materials within the context of the patient’s course of treatment. Expert authors Carol Hatrick, W. Stephan Eakle, and William F. Bird enhance this edition with four new chapters, along with coverage of newly approved materials and esthetic tools including the latest advances in bleaching and bonding. A new companion Evolve website lets you practice skills with challenging exercises!

Key Features

  • Procedure boxes include step-by-step instructions for common tasks.
  • Procedural icons indicate specific guidelines or precautions that need to be followed for each procedure.
  • End-of-chapter review questions help you assess your retention of material, with answers provided in an appendix.
  • End-of-chapter case-based discussions provide a real-life application of material covered in the chapter.
  • Clinical tips and precautions emphasize important information, advice, and warnings on the use of materials.
  • Key terms are defined at the beginning of each chapter, bolded within the chapter, and defined in the glossary.
  • Objectives help you focus on the information to gain from each chapter.
  • Introductions provide an overview of what will be discussed in each chapter.
  • Summary tables and boxes make it easy to find and review key concepts and information.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Dental Materials

2. Oral Environment and Patient Considerations

3. Physical Properties of Dental Materials

4. General Handling and Safety

5. Principles of Bonding

6. Composites, Glass Ionomers, and Compomers

7. Preventive and Bleaching Materials

8. NEW! Dental Ceramics

9. NEW! Dental Amalgam

10. NEW! Casting Alloys, Solders, and Wrought Metal Alloys

11. NEW! Dental Implants

12. Abrasion, Finishing, and Polishing

13. Dental Cements

14. Impression Materials

15. Gypsum Products

16. Polymers for Prosthetic Dentistry

17. Provisional Restorations

18. Dental Waxes

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

W. Stephan Eakle

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Clinical Dentistry Emeritus, Department of Preventive and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA

William Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Interim Chair, Department of Preventative and Restorative Dental Sciences, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, CA

