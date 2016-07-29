Dental Materials: Foundations and Applications: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Get an in-depth understanding of the dental materials and tasks that dental professionals encounter every day with Dental Materials: Foundations and Applications. Trusted for nearly 40 years, Powers and Wataha’s text walks readers through the nature, categories, and uses of clinical and laboratory dental materials in use today. Increased coverage of foundational basics and clinical applications and an expanded art program help make complex content easier to grasp. If you’re looking to effectively stay on top of the rapidly developing field of dental materials, look no further than this proven text.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and cutting-edge content describes the latest materials commonly used in dental practice, including those in esthetics, ceramics, dental implants, and impressions.
- Approximately 500 illustrations and photographs make it easier to understand properties and differences in both materials and specific types of products.
- Review questions provide an excellent study tool with 20 to 30 self-test questions in each chapter.
- Quick Review boxes summarize the material in each chapter.
- Note boxes highlight key points and important terminology throughout the text.
- Key terms are set in boldface at their initial mention in the text and defined in the glossary.
- Expert authors are well recognized in the fields of dental materials, oral biomaterials, and restorative dentistry.
- A logical and consistent format sets up a solid foundation before progressing into discussions of specific materials, moving from the more common and simple applications such as composites to more specialized areas such as polymers and dental implants.
- Learning objectives in each chapter focus readers’ attention on essential information.
- Supplemental readings in each chapter cite texts and journal articles for further research and study.
- Conversion Factors, given in the end (after Index), provides a list of common metric conversions.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Restorative Dental Materials
2. Properties of Dental Materials
3. Preventive Dental Materials
4. Direct Esthetic Restorative Materials
5. Dental Amalgam
6. Finishing, Polishing, and Cleansing Materials
7. Cements
8. Impression Materials
9. Model and Die Materials
10. Waxes
11. Casting Alloys, Wrought Alloys, and Solders
12. Casting, Soldering, and Welding
13. Polymers in Prosthodontics
14. Dental Ceramics
15. Dental Implants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 29th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131246597
About the Author
John Powers
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Vice President and Editor, The Dental Advisor, Dental Consultants, Inc., Ann Arbor, Michigan; Professor of Oral Biomaterials, Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials, University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, Texas
John Wataha
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Restorative Dentistry, School of Dentistry, University of Washington