Dental Instruments - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672436, 9780323673549

Dental Instruments

7th Edition

A Pocket Guide

Authors: Linda Boyd
Paperback ISBN: 9780323672436
eBook ISBN: 9780323673549
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd March 2020
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323672436
eBook ISBN:
9780323673549

About the Author

Linda Boyd

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Coordinator Registered Dental Assisting Program, Diablo Valley College, Pleasant Hill, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.