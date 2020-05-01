Dental Implants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195864

Dental Implants

1st Edition

Materials, Coatings, Surface Modifications and Interfaces with Oral Tissues

Authors: Muhammad Sohail Zafar Zohaib Khurshid
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195864
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 330
Description

The incidence of dental implants is rising and practitioners are under increasing pressure to ensure that implants are safe and functional. Understanding the science and engineering behind the manufacturing of implants and surface coating technologies is key to achieving biocompatible and durable dental implants. Dental Implants: Materials, Coatings, Surface Modifications and Interfaces with Oral Tissues provides readers with information on past and contemporary advances in the design and modification of dental implants to enhance osseointegration and biocompatibility.

The book begins with a look at the current status of dental implants, materials and fabrication methods. Chapters then cover surface modification techniques and a variety of inorganic, organic and biological coatings. The book concludes with essential information on the tissue-implant interfaces.

Written by a multi-disciplinary team of materials scientists, dental clinicians and implantologists, this book is an essential reference for materials scientists, dental practitioners and researchers and students in academia.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects related to dental implants, including implant materials science, their fabrication, surface coatings and their clinical applications
  • Provides detailed information on surface modification on surfaces coated with inorganic, organic and biological materials
  • Discusses the modification of dental implants including implant-bone interaction enhanced by coatings on dental implant surfaces
  • Written by a multi-disciplinary team of materials scientists, dental clinicians and Implantologists

Readership

Dental Materials Scientists/Researchers, Materials Scientists, Dental Educators, Postgraduate/Undergraduate Students, Dental Practitioners, Dental Specialists including Implantologists, Maxillo-facial Surgeons, Periodontal Surgeons and Orthopaedic Surgeons

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Dental Implants (Past, Present and Future)
    2. Titanium, Zirconia and Polyethyletherketone (PEEK) as a Dental Implant Material
    3. Design and Fabrication of the Dental Implants
    4. Surface Modification Techniques
    5. Hydroxyapatite and Nanocomposite Coatings
    6. Bioactive Glass Based Coatings
    7. Proteins and Peptides Coatings on Dental Implant Surfaces
    8. Therapeutic agents and Growth Factors coating on Dental Implant
    9. Silica-based antibacterial coatings for Dental Implants
    10. Drugs Eluting Dental Implants
    11. Hard and Soft Tissues Interface with Dental Implants
    12. Tissue Regeneration aspects and dental implants
    13. Challenges and future trends

About the Author

Muhammad Sohail Zafar

Muhammad Sohail Zafar is Associate Professor of Dental Biomaterials in the Department of Restorative Dentistry at Taibah University, Al Madina Al Munawara, Saudi Arabia. Dr Zafar completed his PhD at Nottingham Trent University (2011) after obtaining a master’s degree in Dental Materials from the Queen Mary University of London, UK (Distinction level research project; 2007). During PhD, he has completed an NIH funded research project on natural silk for biomedical applications. He is a research-led academician having considerable experience in teaching, research and clinics management and the successful implementation of operating procedures in academic and clinical activities. Dr Zafar has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. With a google scholar h-index of 20, he is an editorial board member for journals “Fluoride” (Official publication of fluoride (International Society for Fluoride Research, New Zealand) and the European Dental Journal. Currently, his research interests include dental implant materials, natural polymers for biomedical application, electrospinning, nanomaterials and tissue engineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Dental Biomaterials, Department of Restorative Dentistry, College of Dentistry, Taibah University, Al Madina Al Munawara, Saudi Arabia Visiting Professor, RIPHAH International University, Islamabad, Pakistan

Zohaib Khurshid

Zohaib Khurshid is graduated with B.D.S from the University of Karachi, Pakistan and MRes in Biomaterials from the University of Birmingham, UK. Currently, he is a lecturer and researcher in the Prosthodontics and Dental Implantology Department, College of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia. Up to date, he published 50 plus scientific papers in high impact factor journals, and he edited 3 dental books with the Asian publisher. His research interests cover natural materials incorporation in dental biomaterials, oral antimicrobial peptides, dental implant materials, salivary proteins and peptides, salivary diagnostics and regenerative dental materials. He is a reviewer and an editorial member of for highly indexed dental journals. He is also a member of the Faculty of General Dental Practice (UK) and a fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy (PFA).

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer and Course Coordinator in Prosthodontics and Dental Implantology, Department School of Dentistry, King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia

