The incidence of dental implants is rising and practitioners are under increasing pressure to ensure that implants are safe and functional. Understanding the science and engineering behind the manufacturing of implants and surface coating technologies is key to achieving biocompatible and durable dental implants. Dental Implants: Materials, Coatings, Surface Modifications and Interfaces with Oral Tissues provides readers with information on past and contemporary advances in the design and modification of dental implants to enhance osseointegration and biocompatibility.

The book begins with a look at the current status of dental implants, materials and fabrication methods. Chapters then cover surface modification techniques and a variety of inorganic, organic and biological coatings. The book concludes with essential information on the tissue-implant interfaces.

Written by a multi-disciplinary team of materials scientists, dental clinicians and implantologists, this book is an essential reference for materials scientists, dental practitioners and researchers and students in academia.