Dental Implants
2nd Edition
The Art and Science
Description
For coverage of cutting-edge techniques and procedures, Dental Implants: The Art and Science is your "go to" reference! This edition includes 20 new chapters and coverage of the latest advances and research from leading dental implant experts. Topics range from the business of dental implants and risk management to new treatment techniques such as Teeth In A Day® and Teeth In An Hour™, the All-on-4 concept, Piezoelectric bone surgery, the new NobelActiveTM implant, the use of dental implants in children, and more. Over 1,100 full-color clinical photographs and illustrations bring concepts to life and provide step-by-step visuals for surgical and prosthetic techniques. If you’re looking for a comprehensive, up-to-date resource you can trust, Dental Implants is the book you need!
Key Features
- Over 1,100 full-color clinical photographs and line drawings help to clarify important concepts and provide step-by-step guidance for specific techniques.
- All aspects of both business and patient care are covered, including risk management, patient selection and master planning, radiographic evaluation, surgical techniques, postoperative care, maintenance, and dental hygiene.
- Highly-regarded lead author Charles A. Babbush, DDS, MScD, is one of the leading dental implant surgeons in the world and a highly regarded educator, speaker, and author.
- Expert contributors from all over the world describe the latest advances in implantology and represent the forefront of research.
Table of Contents
1. The Future Need and Demand for Dental Implants NEW!
2. The Business of Implant Dentistry NEW!
3. Essential Systems for Team Training in the Dental Implant Practice NEW!
4. Dental Risk Management
5. Master Planning of the Implant Case
6. Dental Implant Therapy for Medically Compromised Patients NEW!
7. Surgical Anatomic Considerations for Dental Implant Reconstruction
8. Contemporary Radiographic Evaluation of the Implant Candidate NEW!
9. Bone: Present and Future
10. The Use of CT/CBCT and Interactive Virtual Treatment Planning and the Triangle of Bone®: Defining New Paradigms for Assessment of Implant Receptor Sites NEW!
11. Peri-implant Soft Tissues NEW!
12. Membrane Barriers for Guided Tissue Regeneration
13. Contemporary Sinus-Lift Subantral Surgery and Grafting Procedures NEW!
14. Nerve Transposition: Inferior Alveolar and Mental
15. Graftless Solutions for Atrophic Maxilla NEW!
16. Complex Implant Restorative Therapy NEW!
17. Intraoral Bone Grafts for Dental Implants NEW!
18. The Use of Computerized Treatment Planning and a Customized Surgical Template to Achieve Optimal Implant Placement: An Introduction To Guided Implant Surgery NEW!
19. Teeth In A Day® and Teeth In An Hour™: Implant Protocols for Immediate Function and Esthetics NEW!
20. Extraction Immediate Implant Reconstruction. Single Tooth to Full Mouth
21. Immediate Loading of Dental Implants NEW!
22. Management of Patients with Facial Disfigurement NEW!
23. Angle Implants: Development and Rationale for Use
24. Implants for Children NEW!
25. Piezosurgery – Related to Implant Reconstruction NEW!
26. A New Concept of Tapered Dental Implants: Physiology, Engineering and Design NEW!
27. The All-On-4 Concept NEW!
28. Laboratory Procedures as They Pertain to Implant Reconstruction NEW!
29. Complications and Failures: Treatment and/or Prevention
30. Hygiene and Soft Tissue Management, Two Perspectives – The Dental Hygienist and the Doctor
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 9th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437726770
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757619
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416053415
About the Author
Charles Babbush
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center; Clinical Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Director, Dental Implant Research, Case Western Reserve University; School of Dental Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio
Jack Hahn
Affiliations and Expertise
The Cosmetic and Implant Dental Center of Cincinnati, Cinncinnati, Ohio
Jack Krauser
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice in Periodontics; Boca Raton, Florida, and North Palm Beach, Florida Faculty, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami Florida
Joel Rosenlicht
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Manchester, Connecticut; Assistant Clinical Professor; Department of Implant Dentistry; College of Dentistry, New York University, New York, New York