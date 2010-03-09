Dental Implants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416053415, 9781437726770

Dental Implants

2nd Edition

The Art and Science

Authors: Charles Babbush Jack Hahn Jack Krauser Joel Rosenlicht
eBook ISBN: 9781437726770
eBook ISBN: 9781455757619
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416053415
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th March 2010
Page Count: 544
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For coverage of cutting-edge techniques and procedures, Dental Implants: The Art and Science is your "go to" reference! This edition includes 20 new chapters and coverage of the latest advances and research from leading dental implant experts. Topics range from the business of dental implants and risk management to new treatment techniques such as Teeth In A Day® and Teeth In An Hour™, the All-on-4 concept, Piezoelectric bone surgery, the new NobelActiveTM implant, the use of dental implants in children, and more. Over 1,100 full-color clinical photographs and illustrations bring concepts to life and provide step-by-step visuals for surgical and prosthetic techniques. If you’re looking for a comprehensive, up-to-date resource you can trust, Dental Implants is the book you need!

Key Features

  • Over 1,100 full-color clinical photographs and line drawings help to clarify important concepts and provide step-by-step guidance for specific techniques.
  • All aspects of both business and patient care are covered, including risk management, patient selection and master planning, radiographic evaluation, surgical techniques, postoperative care, maintenance, and dental hygiene.
  • Highly-regarded lead author Charles A. Babbush, DDS, MScD, is one of the leading dental implant surgeons in the world and a highly regarded educator, speaker, and author.
  • Expert contributors from all over the world describe the latest advances in implantology and represent the forefront of research.

Table of Contents

1. The Future Need and Demand for Dental Implants  NEW!

2. The Business of Implant Dentistry  NEW!

3. Essential Systems for Team Training in the Dental Implant Practice  NEW!

4. Dental Risk Management

5. Master Planning of the Implant Case

6. Dental Implant Therapy for Medically Compromised Patients  NEW!

7. Surgical Anatomic Considerations for Dental Implant Reconstruction

8. Contemporary Radiographic Evaluation of the Implant Candidate  NEW!

9. Bone: Present and Future

10. The Use of CT/CBCT and Interactive Virtual Treatment Planning and the Triangle of Bone®: Defining New Paradigms for Assessment of Implant Receptor Sites  NEW!

11. Peri-implant Soft Tissues  NEW!

12. Membrane Barriers for Guided Tissue Regeneration

13. Contemporary Sinus-Lift Subantral Surgery and Grafting Procedures  NEW!

14. Nerve Transposition: Inferior Alveolar and Mental

15. Graftless Solutions for Atrophic Maxilla  NEW!

16. Complex Implant Restorative Therapy  NEW!

17. Intraoral Bone Grafts for Dental Implants  NEW!

18. The Use of Computerized Treatment Planning and a Customized Surgical Template to Achieve Optimal Implant Placement: An Introduction To Guided Implant Surgery  NEW!

19. Teeth In A Day® and Teeth In An Hour™: Implant Protocols for Immediate Function and Esthetics  NEW!

20. Extraction Immediate Implant Reconstruction. Single Tooth to Full Mouth

21. Immediate Loading of Dental Implants  NEW!

22. Management of Patients with Facial Disfigurement  NEW!

23. Angle Implants: Development and Rationale for Use

24. Implants for Children  NEW!

25. Piezosurgery – Related to Implant Reconstruction  NEW!

26. A New Concept of Tapered Dental Implants: Physiology, Engineering and Design  NEW!

27. The All-On-4 Concept  NEW!

28. Laboratory Procedures as They Pertain to Implant Reconstruction  NEW!

29. Complications and Failures: Treatment and/or Prevention

30. Hygiene and Soft Tissue Management, Two Perspectives – The Dental Hygienist and the Doctor

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437726770
eBook ISBN:
9781455757619
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416053415

About the Author

Charles Babbush

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center; Clinical Professor, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Director, Dental Implant Research, Case Western Reserve University; School of Dental Medicine, Cleveland, Ohio

Jack Hahn

Affiliations and Expertise

The Cosmetic and Implant Dental Center of Cincinnati, Cinncinnati, Ohio

Jack Krauser

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice in Periodontics; Boca Raton, Florida, and North Palm Beach, Florida Faculty, Division of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami Florida

Joel Rosenlicht

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Manchester, Connecticut; Assistant Clinical Professor; Department of Implant Dentistry; College of Dentistry, New York University, New York, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.