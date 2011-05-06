Dental Implants, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2

Cutting edge information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons on tissue engineering in maxillofacial reconstruction! Topics include innovations in implant design and treatment, esthetic considerations for implant therapy, bone graft augmentation-mandible, bone graft augmentation-maxilla, guided surgery for implant therapy, a practical approach to the use of zygomatic implants, all on four maxilla, orthognathics orthodontics and osseointegration, dental implants in cancer reconstruction, dental implants and the use of BMP-2, craniofacial implants, and much more!