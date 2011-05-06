Dental Implants, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-2
1st Edition
Authors: Ole Jensen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704774
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 6th May 2011
Page Count: 192
Description
Cutting edge information for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons on tissue engineering in maxillofacial reconstruction! Topics include innovations in implant design and treatment, esthetic considerations for implant therapy, bone graft augmentation-mandible, bone graft augmentation-maxilla, guided surgery for implant therapy, a practical approach to the use of zygomatic implants, all on four maxilla, orthognathics orthodontics and osseointegration, dental implants in cancer reconstruction, dental implants and the use of BMP-2, craniofacial implants, and much more!
Details
About the Authors
Ole Jensen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral Surgery, ClearChoice-Denver, Greenwood Village, CO, USA
