Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue, edited by Dr. Alex Greenberg, reviews current clinical information in "Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline." Articles will include: Current Concepts for the Biological Basis for Dental Implants;

Digital Technologies for Dental Implant Treatment Planning and Guided Surgery; Simple Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects; Complex Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects;

Maxillary Sinus Bone Augmentation Techniques; Fixed Dental Implant Prosthodontics; Removable Dental implant Prosthodontics;

Immediate Extraction Placement of Dental Implants; Esthetic Site Development with Bone Graft and Guided Bone Regeneration;

Complications from Dental Implants: Hard Tissue; CT Scanning and Diagnosis For Dental Implants, and more!