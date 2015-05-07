Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue, edited by Dr. Alex Greenberg, reviews current clinical information in "Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline." Articles will include: Current Concepts for the Biological Basis for Dental Implants;
Digital Technologies for Dental Implant Treatment Planning and Guided Surgery; Simple Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects; Complex Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects;
Maxillary Sinus Bone Augmentation Techniques; Fixed Dental Implant Prosthodontics; Removable Dental implant Prosthodontics;
Immediate Extraction Placement of Dental Implants; Esthetic Site Development with Bone Graft and Guided Bone Regeneration;
Complications from Dental Implants: Hard Tissue; CT Scanning and Diagnosis For Dental Implants, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 7th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323376143
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323376136
About the Authors
Alex Greenberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery New York, NY