Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323376136, 9780323376143

Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Alex Greenberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323376143
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323376136
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Description

This issue, edited by Dr. Alex Greenberg, reviews current clinical information in "Dental Implants: An Evolving Discipline." Articles will include: Current Concepts for the Biological Basis for Dental Implants;
Digital Technologies for Dental Implant Treatment Planning and Guided Surgery; Simple Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects; Complex Bone Augmentation for Alveolar Ridge Defects;
 Maxillary Sinus Bone Augmentation Techniques; Fixed Dental Implant Prosthodontics; Removable Dental implant Prosthodontics;
 Immediate Extraction Placement of Dental Implants; Esthetic Site Development with Bone Graft and Guided Bone Regeneration;
 Complications from Dental Implants: Hard Tissue; CT Scanning and Diagnosis For Dental Implants, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323376143
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323376136

About the Authors

Alex Greenberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery New York, NY

