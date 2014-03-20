Dental Hygiene
4th Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Emphasizing evidence-based research and clinical competencies, Dental Hygiene: Theory and Practice, 4th Edition, provides easy-to-understand coverage of the dental hygienist’s roles and responsibilities in today’s practice. It offers a clear approach to science and theory, a step-by-step guide to core dental hygiene procedures, and realistic scenarios to help you develop skills in decision-making. New chapters and content focus on evidence-based practice, palliative care, professional issues, and the electronic health record. Written by Michele Leonardi Darby, Margaret M. Walsh, and a veritable Who’s Who of expert contributors, Dental Hygiene follows the Human Needs Conceptual Model with a focus on client-centered care that takes the entire person into consideration.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Human Needs Conceptual Model framework follows Maslow’s human needs theory, helping hygienists treat the whole patient — not just specific diseases.
- Comprehensive coverage addresses the need-to-know issues in dental hygiene — from the rationale behind the need for dental hygiene care through assessment, diagnosis, care planning, implementation, pain and anxiety control, the care of individuals with special needs, and practice management.
- Step-by-step procedure boxes list the equipment required and the steps involved in performing key procedures. Rationales for the steps are provided in printable PDFs online.
- Critical Thinking exercises and Scenario boxes encourage application and problem solving, and help prepare students for the case-based portion of the NBDHE.
- Client Education boxes list teaching points that the dental hygienist may use to educate clients on at-home daily oral health care.
- High-quality and robust art program includes full-color illustrations and clinical photographs as well as radiographs to show anatomy, complex clinical procedures, and modern equipment.
- Legal, Ethical, and Safety Issues boxes address issues related to risk prevention and management.
- Expert authors Michele Darby and Margaret Walsh lead a team of international contributors consisting of leading dental hygiene instructors, researchers, and practitioners.
Table of Contents
1. The Dental Hygiene Profession
2. Human Needs Theory and Dental Hygiene Care
3. NEW! Evidenced-based Decision Making
4. Community-based Dental Hygiene Practice
5. Changing Behavior
6. Cultural Competence
7. NEW! Professional Portfolios
Section 2: Preparation for the Appointment
8. The Dental Hygiene Care Environment
9. Infection Control
10. Medical Emergencies
11. Ergonomics
Section 3: Assessments
12. Personal, Dental, and Health Histories
13. Vital Signs
14. Pharmacologic History
15. Extra and Intraoral Clinical Assessment
16. Dentition Assessment
17. Soft Deposits, Plaque Biofilm, Calculus, and Stain Assessment
18. Caries Risk Assessment
19. Periodontal and Risk Assessment
20. Oral-Systemic Health Connection
Section 4: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice
21. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis
22. Dental Hygiene Care Plan and Evaluation
Section 5: Implementation
23. Toothbrushing
24. Interdental and Supplemental Aids
25. Dentifrices
26. Hand Instrumentation
27. Ultrasonic Instrumentation
28. Root Morphology and Instrumentation
29. Stain Management: Polishing and Whitening
30. Decision Making related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy
31. Chemotherapy for Control of Periodontitis
32. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Conditions, Lesions of Endodontic Origin, and Avulsed Teeth
33. Fluorides, Chlorhexidine, Amorphous Calcium Phosphate, and Xylitol
34. Pit and Fissure Sealants
35. Nutritional Counseling
36. Tobacco Cessation
37. Impressions, Study Casts, and Oral Stents
38. Restorative Therapy
Section 6: Pain and Anxiety Control
39. Dental Hypersensitivity
40. Local Anesthesia
41. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Analgesia
Section 7: Individuals with Special Needs
42. Persons with Disabilities
43. Cardiovascular Disease
44. Diabetes Mellitus
45. Cancer
46. HIV Infection
47. Neurologic and Sensory Disabilities
48. Autoimmune Diseases
49. Organ Transplants
50. Respiratory Diseases
51. Developmentally and Cognitively Challenged
52. Alcohol and Substance Abuse Problems
53. Eating Disorders
54. Women’s Health and the Health of Their Children
55. The Older Adult
56. Fixed and Removable Dentures
57. Orofacial Clefts and Fractured Jaw
58. Osseointegrated Dental Implants
59. Orthodontic Care
60. Abuse and Neglect
61. NEW! Palliative Care
Section 8: Management
62. Practice Management
63. Professional Development
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 20th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745845
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323226042
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455745487
About the Author
Michele Darby
Affiliations and Expertise
Eminent Scholar, University Professor, Graduate Program Director, G.W. Hirschfield School of Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting, College of Health Sciences, Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA
Margaret Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Preventative and Restorative Dental Sciences, Graduate Program Director, Dental Hygiene Master of Science Program, School of Dentistry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
