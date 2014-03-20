Emphasizing evidence-based research and clinical competencies, Dental Hygiene: Theory and Practice, 4th Edition, provides easy-to-understand coverage of the dental hygienist’s roles and responsibilities in today’s practice. It offers a clear approach to science and theory, a step-by-step guide to core dental hygiene procedures, and realistic scenarios to help you develop skills in decision-making. New chapters and content focus on evidence-based practice, palliative care, professional issues, and the electronic health record. Written by Michele Leonardi Darby, Margaret M. Walsh, and a veritable Who’s Who of expert contributors, Dental Hygiene follows the Human Needs Conceptual Model with a focus on client-centered care that takes the entire person into consideration.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Conceptual Foundations

1. The Dental Hygiene Profession

2. Human Needs Theory and Dental Hygiene Care

3. NEW! Evidenced-based Decision Making

4. Community-based Dental Hygiene Practice

5. Changing Behavior

6. Cultural Competence

7. NEW! Professional Portfolios

Section 2: Preparation for the Appointment

8. The Dental Hygiene Care Environment

9. Infection Control

10. Medical Emergencies

11. Ergonomics

Section 3: Assessments

12. Personal, Dental, and Health Histories

13. Vital Signs

14. Pharmacologic History

15. Extra and Intraoral Clinical Assessment

16. Dentition Assessment

17. Soft Deposits, Plaque Biofilm, Calculus, and Stain Assessment

18. Caries Risk Assessment

19. Periodontal and Risk Assessment

20. Oral-Systemic Health Connection

Section 4: Critical Thinking in Dental Hygiene Practice

21. Dental Hygiene Diagnosis

22. Dental Hygiene Care Plan and Evaluation

Section 5: Implementation

23. Toothbrushing

24. Interdental and Supplemental Aids

25. Dentifrices

26. Hand Instrumentation

27. Ultrasonic Instrumentation

28. Root Morphology and Instrumentation

29. Stain Management: Polishing and Whitening

30. Decision Making related to Nonsurgical Periodontal Therapy

31. Chemotherapy for Control of Periodontitis

32. Acute Gingival and Periodontal Conditions, Lesions of Endodontic Origin, and Avulsed Teeth

33. Fluorides, Chlorhexidine, Amorphous Calcium Phosphate, and Xylitol

34. Pit and Fissure Sealants

35. Nutritional Counseling

36. Tobacco Cessation

37. Impressions, Study Casts, and Oral Stents

38. Restorative Therapy

Section 6: Pain and Anxiety Control

39. Dental Hypersensitivity

40. Local Anesthesia

41. Nitrous Oxide-Oxygen Analgesia

Section 7: Individuals with Special Needs

42. Persons with Disabilities

43. Cardiovascular Disease

44. Diabetes Mellitus

45. Cancer

46. HIV Infection

47. Neurologic and Sensory Disabilities

48. Autoimmune Diseases

49. Organ Transplants

50. Respiratory Diseases

51. Developmentally and Cognitively Challenged

52. Alcohol and Substance Abuse Problems

53. Eating Disorders

54. Women’s Health and the Health of Their Children

55. The Older Adult

56. Fixed and Removable Dentures

57. Orofacial Clefts and Fractured Jaw

58. Osseointegrated Dental Implants

59. Orthodontic Care

60. Abuse and Neglect

61. NEW! Palliative Care

Section 8: Management

62. Practice Management

63. Professional Development

Glossary

Index