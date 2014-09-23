Dental Hygiene and Saunders: Dental Hygiene Procedures Videos Package

Assessment and Instrumentation

• Air Polishing Technique

• Basic Operator Positioning

• Conducting Extraoral Assessments

• Conducting Intraoral Assessments

• Conducting an Oral CDx Brush Biopsy

• Finishing and Polishing Amalgam Restorations

• Oral Deposit Assessment

• Rubber-Cup Polishing

• Ultrasonic and Sonic Instrumentation

• Using Area-Specific Curets

• Using the Anterior Sickle Scaler

• Using an Electric Pulp Tester to Determine Pulp Vitality

• Using the Periodontal Explorer

• Using the Periodontal Probe

• Using the Posterior Sickle Scaler

• Using the Universal Curet

Laboratory Dental Materials

• Constructing a Custom-Made Stent (a Single-Layer Mouth Guard, Fluoride Tray, or Tooth-Whitening Tray)

• Making a Mandibular Preliminary Impression

• Making a Maxillary Preliminary Impression

• Making a Wax-Bite Registration

• Mixing Alginate

• Pouring the Cast and the Base

• Selecting the Correct Tray Size and Preparing an Impression Tray

Local Anesthesia Administration

• Applying Oraqix Anesthetic

• Loading the Metallic or Plastic Cartridge-Type Syringe

• Local Anesthesia – Anterior Superior Alveolar Block

• Local Anesthesia – Basic Injection Technique

• Local Anesthesia – Gow-Gates Block

• Local Anesthesia – Greater Palatine Block

• Local Anesthesia – Inferior Alveolar Block

• Local Anesthesia – Infraorbital Block

• Local Anesthesia – Long Buccal Block

• Local Anesthesia – Mental/Incisive Block

• Local Anesthesia – Middle Superior Alveolar Block

• Local Anesthesia – Nasopalatine Block

• Local Anesthesia – Posterior Superior Alveolar Block

• Local Anesthesia – Supraperiosteal Injection

• Unloading the Metallic or Plastic Cartridge-Type Syringe

Patient Education and Preventive Techniques

• Applying Fluoride Professionally Using the Paint-On Technique

• Applying Fluoride Professionally Using the Tray Technique

• Applying Light-Cured Sealants

• Loop Flossing Method

• Spool Flossing Method for Adults

• Using a Floss Holder

• Using a Floss Threader

• Using an Interdental Brush

• Using a Rubber Tip Stimulator

• Using a Tongue Cleaner

• Using a Toothpick in a Toothpick Holder

• Using a Wooden Wedge

Periodontal Patient Care

• Placing Controlled-Release Drug: Doxycycline Gel

• Placing Controlled-Release Drug: Minocycline Hydrochloride Microspheres

Special Needs Patients

• One-Person Wheelchair Transfer

• Two-Person Wheelchair Transfer

