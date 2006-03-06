Dental Clinical Advisor
1st Edition
Description
Do you know what impact a patient's condition or medication could have on dental treatment? Always be certain with this chairside resource designed to alert you to the dental significance or implications of medical conditions, drugs, emergencies, and more. Clinical algorithms expedite decision making, and a CD-ROM lets you search the text and print hundreds of patient education handouts provided in both English and Spanish.
Key Features
- Information is specifically tailored to dentistry by pointing out the dental significance or implications of each subject, including how conditions, medications, emergencies, and more can affect dental treatment.
- Consistent concise organization makes it easy to locate key information.
- Covers over 300 topics from simple pharmacologic information to rare medical diseases.
- Includes ICD-9 CM and CPT diagnostic/treatment codes for insurance records and categorization with outside agencies to help professionals and staff understand how particular conditions fit into insurance continuums and facilitate better communication with outside groups.
- Discusses when a treatment should/can be referred to other health care providers.
- Appendices present facts and tips related to a variety of more common conditions in one location for easier treatment planning
- Clinical algorithms chart possible paths for managing common conditions to expedite decision making.
- Reference listings suggest reliable sources for more in-depth reading on each topic.
- CD-ROM contains 950 patient education handouts in English and Spanish to enhance communication between practitioners and their patients.
Table of Contents
Section I: Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologic Conditions
Section II: Medical Diseases and Conditions
Section III: Emergencies
Section IV: Drugs
Section V: Anesthesia
Appendix 1: Common Helpful Information for Medical Diseases and Conditions
Appendix 2: Clinical Algorithms
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 592
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 6th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167833
About the Author
James Hupp
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Dean and Professor of Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, Professor of Surgery, School of Medicine, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.
Thomas Williams
F. Firriolo
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Division of Diagnostic Sciences, Department of Diagnostic Sciences, Prosthodontics & Restorative Dentistry, University of Louisville, School of Dentistry, Louisville, KY, USA