Dental Clinical Advisor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323034258, 9780323079006

Dental Clinical Advisor

1st Edition

Authors: James Hupp Thomas Williams F. Firriolo
eBook ISBN: 9780323079006
eBook ISBN: 9780323167833
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th March 2006
Page Count: 592
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Do you know what impact a patient's condition or medication could have on dental treatment? Always be certain with this chairside resource designed to alert you to the dental significance or implications of medical conditions, drugs, emergencies, and more. Clinical algorithms expedite decision making, and a CD-ROM lets you search the text and print hundreds of patient education handouts provided in both English and Spanish.

Key Features

  • Information is specifically tailored to dentistry by pointing out the dental significance or implications of each subject, including how conditions, medications, emergencies, and more can affect dental treatment.
  • Consistent concise organization makes it easy to locate key information.
  • Covers over 300 topics from simple pharmacologic information to rare medical diseases.
  • Includes ICD-9 CM and CPT diagnostic/treatment codes for insurance records and categorization with outside agencies to help professionals and staff understand how particular conditions fit into insurance continuums and facilitate better communication with outside groups.
  • Discusses when a treatment should/can be referred to other health care providers.
  • Appendices present facts and tips related to a variety of more common conditions in one location for easier treatment planning
  • Clinical algorithms chart possible paths for managing common conditions to expedite decision making.
  • Reference listings suggest reliable sources for more in-depth reading on each topic.
  • CD-ROM contains 950 patient education handouts in English and Spanish to enhance communication between practitioners and their patients.

Table of Contents

Section I: Oral and Maxillofacial Pathologic Conditions

Section II: Medical Diseases and Conditions

Section III: Emergencies

Section IV: Drugs

Section V: Anesthesia

Appendix 1: Common Helpful Information for Medical Diseases and Conditions

Appendix 2: Clinical Algorithms

Index

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323079006
eBook ISBN:
9780323167833

About the Author

James Hupp

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding Dean and Professor of Oral-Maxillofacial Surgery, School of Dental Medicine, Professor of Surgery, School of Medicine, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.

Thomas Williams

F. Firriolo

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Division of Diagnostic Sciences, Department of Diagnostic Sciences, Prosthodontics & Restorative Dentistry, University of Louisville, School of Dentistry, Louisville, KY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.