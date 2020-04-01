Dental Assisting Online for Modern Dental Assisting (Access Code, Textbook, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments 7e Package) - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323764551

Dental Assisting Online for Modern Dental Assisting (Access Code, Textbook, Workbook, and Boyd: Dental Instruments 7e Package)

13th Edition

Authors: Doni Bird Debbie Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764551
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
1st April 2020
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323764551

About the Author

Doni Bird

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA

Debbie Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.