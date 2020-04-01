Dental Assisting Online for Modern Dental Assisting (Access Code, and Textbook Package)
13th Edition
Authors: Doni Bird Debbie Robinson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764568
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323764568
About the Author
Doni Bird
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty, Allied Dental Education Program, Santa Rosa Junior College, Santa Rosa, CA
Debbie Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor and Research Study Coordinator, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.